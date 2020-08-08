To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Thirsk and Windsor on Sunday

Racing at Windsor
Timeform provide three bets in the UK on Sunday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets on Sunday...

"There could be more to come from Charlie Appleby’s charge and he is a major player on his handicap debut."

Timeform on First Winter

Back
Ostilio - 16:10 Thirsk

Ostilio was a smart performer as a three-year-old, winning four racing, including the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Group 2 Prix Daniel Wildenstein at Longchamp. Last year was a write-off for the son of New Approach, but he shaped really well when second at Haydock on his return to action last month. There is a reasonable chance he'll be back to the pick of his three-year-old form and he makes plenty of appeal with a run now under his belt.

Lay
Kodiline - 14:40 Windsor

Kodiline doubled his tally for the year with a first win over this trip at Leicester last time, taking full advantage of the chance provided by the handicapper in a race that was run to suit. He is up 6 lb for that win and isn't an obvious type to follow up, so could be worth opposing in a trappy-looking affair.

Smart Stat
First Winter - 16:20 Windsor

23% - Charlie Appleby's strike rate with handicap debutants

First Winter was strong in the betting and showed improved form to finish runner-up at Doncaster on his penultimate start, beaten only by a potentially smart winner, and he didn't need to improve on that effort to get off the mark over this course and distance last time, controlling the race and in no real danger from a good way out. There could be more to come from Charlie Appleby's charge and he is a major player on his handicap debut.

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

TF Tips,

