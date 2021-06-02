- Trainer: Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland
- Jockey: Shane Foley
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 6lbs
- OR: 80
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Leopardstown on Thursday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Leopardstown on Thursday.
"...he could yet have more to offer..."
Timeform on Fourhometwo
Malaysian - 14:30 Leopardstown
Malaysian is a lightly-raced filly who won a mile maiden at Cork on her final start last year and shaped well on her handicap debut after eight months off 31 days ago. That was over seven furlongs, but she left the impression she was on a fair mark, always up near the pace and faring best of those ridden prominently. The handicapper has dropped her 1 lb for that effort and there should be even more to come.
Fourhometwo - 15:05 Leopardstown
Fourhometwo showed useful form last year and improved for his reappearance run when resuming winning ways in a handicap over this trip at Naas in April. He sweated up beforehand, but that didn't appear to bother him in the race itself, overcoming unfavourable circumstances to gain his first win in a handicap. Fourhometwo was stuck on the inside until a gap appeared inside the final furlong and he stayed on well for a comfortable success. That form entitles him to a crack at this level and he could yet have more to offer.
Fernando Vichi - 16:50 Leopardstown
Fernando Vichi reacted really well to first-time blinkers when finishing third to Derby favourite Bolshoi Ballet in the Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial over a mile and a quarter at this course last time and sets a good standard on that form. He lost second only late on that day, and the stamina in his pedigree suggests he will have no problem with the extra two furlongs here. He looks the one to beat.
Smart Stat
Madonnadelrosario - 13:20 Leopardstown
3 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in past 10 runnings
