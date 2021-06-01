Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at the Curragh on Wednesday

Elliptic - 17:00 Curragh

The betting should be informative where the newcomers are concerned, but Elliptic looked a good prospect when readily seeing off a couple of subsequent winners at Tipperary and is entitled to improve now. She overcome greenness to score in the style of one who will go on to better things and is the one to beat on known form.

No. 3 (6) Elliptic (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.58 Trainer: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: G. M. Ryan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

Lough Derg - 18:30 Curragh

Lough Derg wasn't fancied in the betting but overcame inexperience to make a winning debut at Dundalk in November and has improved when beaten by stablemate and Derby favourite Bolshoi Ballet in pattern company the last twice. He remains a promising colt and should be able to take advantage of this drop into listed company.

No. 6 (8) Lough Derg (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Seamie Heffernan

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: -

Shanroe - 19:05 Curragh

The vote goes to Shanroe, who was a fine fourth in a valuable handicap at Naas from a 3 lb higher mark on his final start on the Flat last season. He won't be found wanting fitness-wise (winner over hurdles in April) and he remains unexposed in this sphere. He could be well handicapped. Pondus wasn't knocked about in a Group 3 on return here in April and is feared most back in handicap company.