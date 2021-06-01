To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at the Curragh on Wednesday

The Curragh
There is listed action at the Curragh on Wednesday evening

Timeform pick out the three best bets at the Curragh on Wednesday.

"...should be able to take advantage of this drop into listed company..."

Timeform on Lough Derg

Elliptic - 17:00 Curragh

The betting should be informative where the newcomers are concerned, but Elliptic looked a good prospect when readily seeing off a couple of subsequent winners at Tipperary and is entitled to improve now. She overcome greenness to score in the style of one who will go on to better things and is the one to beat on known form.

Lough Derg - 18:30 Curragh

Lough Derg wasn't fancied in the betting but overcame inexperience to make a winning debut at Dundalk in November and has improved when beaten by stablemate and Derby favourite Bolshoi Ballet in pattern company the last twice. He remains a promising colt and should be able to take advantage of this drop into listed company.

Shanroe - 19:05 Curragh

The vote goes to Shanroe, who was a fine fourth in a valuable handicap at Naas from a 3 lb higher mark on his final start on the Flat last season. He won't be found wanting fitness-wise (winner over hurdles in April) and he remains unexposed in this sphere. He could be well handicapped. Pondus wasn't knocked about in a Group 3 on return here in April and is feared most back in handicap company.

Smart Stat

Linda Barrett - 17:30 Curragh

£11.90 - J. A. Stack's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first-time headgear

Recommended bets

Back Elliptic @ 3.02/1 in the 17:00 at Curragh
Back Lough Derg @ 3.7511/4 in the 18:30 at Curragh
Back Shanroe @ 6.511/2 in the 19:05 at Curragh

