Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at the Curragh on Wednesday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at the Curragh on Wednesday.
"...should be able to take advantage of this drop into listed company..."
Timeform on Lough Derg
The betting should be informative where the newcomers are concerned, but Elliptic looked a good prospect when readily seeing off a couple of subsequent winners at Tipperary and is entitled to improve now. She overcome greenness to score in the style of one who will go on to better things and is the one to beat on known form.
Lough Derg wasn't fancied in the betting but overcame inexperience to make a winning debut at Dundalk in November and has improved when beaten by stablemate and Derby favourite Bolshoi Ballet in pattern company the last twice. He remains a promising colt and should be able to take advantage of this drop into listed company.
The vote goes to Shanroe, who was a fine fourth in a valuable handicap at Naas from a 3 lb higher mark on his final start on the Flat last season. He won't be found wanting fitness-wise (winner over hurdles in April) and he remains unexposed in this sphere. He could be well handicapped. Pondus wasn't knocked about in a Group 3 on return here in April and is feared most back in handicap company.
Smart Stat
Linda Barrett - 17:30 Curragh
£11.90 - J. A. Stack's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first-time headgear
Recommended bets
Curragh 2nd Jun (6f Stks)Show Hide
Wednesday 2 June, 5.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Elliptic
|Dr Zempf
|Rapidus
|Missing Matron
|Confident Star
|Hadman
Curragh 2nd Jun (1m2f Listed Stks)Show Hide
Wednesday 2 June, 6.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Lough Derg
|Patrick Sarsfield
|OReilly
|Bolivar
|Nicest
|Reve De Vol
|Bowerman
|Agitare
|Geometrical
Curragh 2nd Jun (1m6f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 2 June, 7.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Chiricahua
|Pondus
|Shanroe
|Powerful Ted
|Shoshone Warrior
|Bold Approach
|Barbados
|Camphor
|Lugnaquilla
|Travel On