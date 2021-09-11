To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at the Curragh on Sunday

Horses break from the stalls
Irish Champions Weekend moves on to the Curragh

Timeform pick out a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at the Curragh on Sunday.

NAP

Delmona - 17:15 Curragh

Delmona has a clear edge on ratings based on her performances in listed and Group 3 company and she looks to have been found an excellent opportunity. Delmona hasn't won since striking on debut at Bath in June, but she has been holding her form well and has run a number of creditable races in competitive affairs. She wasn't quite at her best at Salisbury last time but it's easy to forgive that effort as she was a bit short of room and she will take plenty of beating in this company.

NEXT BEST

Love - 14:20 Curragh

Love has not been at her brilliant best this season but she has shown enough to suggest she will be tough to beat at this lower level. Love, an impressive winner of the 1000 Guineas, Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks last season, showed an excellent attitude to land the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot on her return. She had to settle for third in the King George and Juddmonte International the last twice but faces a much easier task here and can defy a penalty.

EACH-WAY

Hightimeyouwon - 13:45 Curragh

Hightimeyouwon has progressed well this season and put up a career-best effort when only narrowly denied over an extended six furlongs here in July. He has done much of his running over further but coped well with the drop in trip, impressing with how smoothly he travelled, and another bold bid looks on the cards. Ryan Moore is an eyecatching jockey booking.


Smart Stat

Hightimeyouwon - 13:45 Curragh
28% - Ryan Moore's strike rate at the Curragh

