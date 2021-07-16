Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at the Curragh on Saturday

Shark Bay - 13:10 Curragh

Aidan O'Brien saddles two runners as he seeks a fifth success in this maiden since 2012. Lorenzo Lotto rates an interesting newcomer on paper, but preference is for stablemate Shark Bay, who shaped with plenty of promise when third (beaten just a head) on his debut over this course and distance last month. That form sets the standard in this line-up and the small 'p' attached to his Timeform rating underlines that he is likely to improve with the run under his belt. Therefore, he rates a confident selection to open his account at the second attempt in what is typically an informative contest.

No. 11 (12) Shark Bay (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.84 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Beauty Inspire - 14:20 Curragh

Beauty Inspire wasn't hard pressed to run out an impressive winner on his debut over this course and distance three weeks ago, looking a smart colt in the making. Waited with in the early stages, he made smooth headway to lead over a furlong out and then quickly forged clear to win by nearly four lengths. That represented a very encouraging start to his career and there should be plenty more to come, so he is fancied to take the step up in grade in his stride to maintain his unbeaten record.

No. 2 (5) Beauty Inspire (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2 Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Logo Hunter - 14:50 Curragh

Logo Hunter has been one of the success stories of the season so far, and he didn't need to be at his best to record his second successive win at listed level at Cork last month. He was never far away and just needed to be kept up to his work after hitting the front entering the final furlong, ultimately winning by a length and a half in comfortable fashion. This will be his toughest test yet by some way, but he is clearly a three-year-old sprinter on the upgrade. He can complete the hat-trick on his way to bigger and better things.