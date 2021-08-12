Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at the Curragh on Friday

Head Mistress - 16:25 Curragh

Head Mistress created a good impression when making a winning start at Down Royal last month. Head Mistress was short of room over a furlong out and forced to switch, but she quickened up sharply when in the clear, looking a decent prospect as she surged into the lead inside the final 50 yards. She is entitled to improve for that and looks well worth a crack at this listed level.

No. 6 (3) Head Mistress (Ire) EXC 1.15 Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Strong Johnson - 16:55 Curragh

Strong Johnson proved better than ever when scoring at Tipperary last month, showing good speed and tenacity to prevail under Colin Keane. Keane, who will be aboard here, has been in the saddle for all four of Strong Johnson's wins, two of which were achieved over this course and distance last season. He could take some pegging back.

No. 2 (7) Strong Johnson (Ire) EXC 1.15 Trainer: J. H. Scott, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 94

Leo de Fury - 18:00 Curragh

Leo de Fury posted an encouraging effort when fifth on his reappearance in the Meld Stakes at Leopardstown last month. He is entitled to come on for that run and ought to go close if replicating the form he showed when winning the Mooresbridge Stakes here last season. That form is up there with the best on offer.