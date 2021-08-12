To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at the Curragh on Friday

Horse racing at the Curragh
The Curragh stages a high-class card on Friday evening

Timeform flag up the three best bets at the Curragh on Friday.

Head Mistress - 16:25 Curragh

Head Mistress created a good impression when making a winning start at Down Royal last month. Head Mistress was short of room over a furlong out and forced to switch, but she quickened up sharply when in the clear, looking a decent prospect as she surged into the lead inside the final 50 yards. She is entitled to improve for that and looks well worth a crack at this listed level.

Strong Johnson - 16:55 Curragh

Strong Johnson proved better than ever when scoring at Tipperary last month, showing good speed and tenacity to prevail under Colin Keane. Keane, who will be aboard here, has been in the saddle for all four of Strong Johnson's wins, two of which were achieved over this course and distance last season. He could take some pegging back.

Leo de Fury - 18:00 Curragh

Leo de Fury posted an encouraging effort when fifth on his reappearance in the Meld Stakes at Leopardstown last month. He is entitled to come on for that run and ought to go close if replicating the form he showed when winning the Mooresbridge Stakes here last season. That form is up there with the best on offer.

Smart Stat

Head Mistress - 16:25 Curragh
4 - Ger Lyons's number of winners in the past ten runnings

Recommended bets

Back Head Mistress @ 4.57/2 in the 16:25 at the Curragh
Back Strong Johnson @ 4.03/1 in the 16:55 at the Curragh
Back Leo de Fury @ 7.06/1 in the 18:00 at the Curragh

Curragh 13th Aug (5f Listed)

Show Hide

Friday 13 August, 4.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Zebelle
Loveday
Money Tree
Orinoco River
arges
Harmony Rose
Head Mistress
Strapped
Threebagsfull
Albion Square
Kimbah
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Curragh 13th Aug (5f Hcap)

Show Hide

Friday 13 August, 4.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Strong Johnson
Mi Esperanza
Indigo Balance
Pretty Boy Floyd
Tide Of Time
Jungle Jane
Rough Diamond
Goodnight Girl
My Laureate
Livingston Range
Dandy Spirit
Shelly Banks
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Curragh 13th Aug (1m2f Grp 3)

Show Hide

Friday 13 August, 6.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Visualisation
Layfayette
Reve De Vol
Bear Story
Kalapour
Earlswood
Innisfree
Oodnadatta
Leo De Fury
OReilly
Bolivar
Finans Bay
Broad Street
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

