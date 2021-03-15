Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Stratford on Monday

Shut The Box - 13:00 Stratford

Shut The Box has taken well to chasing this season and has been knocking on the door of late, producing another good effort to finish second in a Newbury handicap last time. He still looks to be on a workable mark in this sphere and should be more than capable of winning a race of this nature.

No. 2 Shut The Box (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 1000 Trainer: Chris Gordon

Jockey: Nick Scholfield

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 117

Letsbe Avenue - 13:30 Stratford

Letsbe Avenue wasted no time getting back on track when runner-up at Fakenham in December, and he was in the process of showing improved form when falling two out at Ludlow last time, pushed along but still in front when departing. Timeform think he would have had enough to hold on for the victory, and considering he jumped well up to that point, his hurdling isn't too much of a concern. This looks a good opportunity for him to gain compensation.

No. 11 Letsbe Avenue (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 12 Trainer: Bill Turner

Jockey: Jay Tidball

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 87

Golden Tobouggan - 15:03 Stratford

Golden Tobouggan has a good strike rate in points - a seven-time winner in that sphere - and he made a positive start under Rules when second at Wincanton earlier this month, splitting a useful pair. He sets the standard on that evidence and a similar effort should be enough to see him open his account in this sphere.