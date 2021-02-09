To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Race to Cheltenham: Get £50 in Free Bets!

Cheltenham Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Racing...Only Bettor

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Southwell on Tuesday

Southwell
Timeform provide three bets from Southwell on Tuesday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Southwell on Tuesday...

"He is a strong fancy to resume winning ways..."

Timeform on Love Your Work

Mukha Magic - 16:45 Southwell

Mukha Magic hasn't won for nearly a year, but shaped well behind an impressive winner over course and distance in a stronger contest than this last time, and is one to be interested in now having fallen to his last winning mark. He comes up against some solid Southwell operators, but he is used to contesting much better handicaps than this and he can show his class here in a first-time tongue tie.

Love Your Work - 17:15 Southwell

Love Your Work took a step back in the right direction when finishing second to a very progressive fibresand performer who was well in under a penalty over this course and distance last time. That form has been boosted by the winner since, and Love Your Work is well handicapped on the pick of his form now 3 lb below his winning mark. He is a strong fancy to resume winning ways.

Rafiot - 18:15 Southwell

Rafiot has held his form well this winter and looked a natural switched to this surface last time, winning with any amount in hand over a mile and a half 12 days ago. This will be his first start over two miles on the Flat, but he shapes as though he will stay this far, and a subsequent 8 lb rise in the weights probably underestimates him.

Smart Stat

Mukha Magic - 16:45 Southwell

£24.50 - Gay Kelleway's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first-time headgear

NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets

Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.

Recommended bets

Mukha Magic - 16:45 Southwell
Love Your Work - 17:15 Southwell
Rafiot - 18:15 Southwell

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Sthl 9th Feb (1m4f Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 9 February, 4.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Mukha Magic
Nicks Not Wonder
Arabian King
Mr Carbonator
Be Fair
Siavash
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sthl 9th Feb (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 9 February, 5.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Love Your Work
Iva Reflection
Legal Reform
Liamba
Plumette
Reckless Endeavour
Hamaron
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sthl 9th Feb (2m Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 9 February, 6.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Rafiot
Thai Terrier
Social City
Artistic Streak
Indigo Times
Tynecastle Park
Alfredo
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles