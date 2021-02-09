- Trainer: Gay Kelleway
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Southwell on Tuesday
Timeform identify the three best bets at Southwell on Tuesday...
"He is a strong fancy to resume winning ways..."
Timeform on Love Your Work
Mukha Magic hasn't won for nearly a year, but shaped well behind an impressive winner over course and distance in a stronger contest than this last time, and is one to be interested in now having fallen to his last winning mark. He comes up against some solid Southwell operators, but he is used to contesting much better handicaps than this and he can show his class here in a first-time tongue tie.
Love Your Work - 17:15 Southwell
Love Your Work took a step back in the right direction when finishing second to a very progressive fibresand performer who was well in under a penalty over this course and distance last time. That form has been boosted by the winner since, and Love Your Work is well handicapped on the pick of his form now 3 lb below his winning mark. He is a strong fancy to resume winning ways.
Rafiot has held his form well this winter and looked a natural switched to this surface last time, winning with any amount in hand over a mile and a half 12 days ago. This will be his first start over two miles on the Flat, but he shapes as though he will stay this far, and a subsequent 8 lb rise in the weights probably underestimates him.
Smart Stat
Mukha Magic - 16:45 Southwell
£24.50 - Gay Kelleway's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first-time headgear
Recommended bets
Mukha Magic - 16:45 Southwell
Love Your Work - 17:15 Southwell
Rafiot - 18:15 Southwell
