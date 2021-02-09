Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Southwell on Tuesday

Mukha Magic - 16:45 Southwell

Mukha Magic hasn't won for nearly a year, but shaped well behind an impressive winner over course and distance in a stronger contest than this last time, and is one to be interested in now having fallen to his last winning mark. He comes up against some solid Southwell operators, but he is used to contesting much better handicaps than this and he can show his class here in a first-time tongue tie.

No. 1 (4) Mukha Magic SBK 15/8 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Gay Kelleway

Jockey: George Rooke

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 75

Love Your Work - 17:15 Southwell

Love Your Work took a step back in the right direction when finishing second to a very progressive fibresand performer who was well in under a penalty over this course and distance last time. That form has been boosted by the winner since, and Love Your Work is well handicapped on the pick of his form now 3 lb below his winning mark. He is a strong fancy to resume winning ways.

No. 3 (6) Love Your Work (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Stef Keniry

Jockey: Charlie Bennett

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 69

Rafiot - 18:15 Southwell

Rafiot has held his form well this winter and looked a natural switched to this surface last time, winning with any amount in hand over a mile and a half 12 days ago. This will be his first start over two miles on the Flat, but he shapes as though he will stay this far, and a subsequent 8 lb rise in the weights probably underestimates him.