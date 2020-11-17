Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Southwell on Tuesday

- Trainer: Ralph Beckett
Sammy Sunshine - 13:20 Southwell
Sammy Sunshine is clearly no leading light in Ralph Beckett's yard, but she sets a good standard on form here in what isn't the strongest race of its type. The form of her third-place finish in a nursery at Nottingham last month reads well, with both the first and second winning next time. She represents a yard that do well at this course and she should be competitive back in maiden company provided she takes to fibresand.
Lexi The One - 14:20 Southwell
Lexi The One and Cesifire both ran out emphatic winners over course and distance recently and could scrap this out under penalties. The former's success was arguably more impressive, though, so the vote goes to her. She showed improved form switched to fibresand and she may well have more to offer at this course given the dominance of her victory.
Grimsthorpe Castle - 14:50 Southwell
Grimsthorpe Castle was well backed when belatedly opening his account at this course earlier this month and ran at least as well in defeat back here on Sunday. He showed a good attitude that day, refusing to lie down once headed, and making the winner pull out all of the stops. Grimsthorpe Castle arrives in top form and is strongly fancied to get his head back in front turned out quickly.
Smart Stat
Krishmaya - 15:20 Southwell
£61.00 - Adam West's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break
