To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Southwell on Tuesday

Southwell
Timeform pick out three bets at Southwell on Tuesday

Timeform identify three bets at Southwell on Tuesday...

"...she should be competitive back in maiden company..."

Timeform on Sammy Sunshine

Sammy Sunshine - 13:20 Southwell

Sammy Sunshine is clearly no leading light in Ralph Beckett's yard, but she sets a good standard on form here in what isn't the strongest race of its type. The form of her third-place finish in a nursery at Nottingham last month reads well, with both the first and second winning next time. She represents a yard that do well at this course and she should be competitive back in maiden company provided she takes to fibresand.

Lexi The One - 14:20 Southwell

Lexi The One and Cesifire both ran out emphatic winners over course and distance recently and could scrap this out under penalties. The former's success was arguably more impressive, though, so the vote goes to her. She showed improved form switched to fibresand and she may well have more to offer at this course given the dominance of her victory.

Grimsthorpe Castle - 14:50 Southwell

Grimsthorpe Castle was well backed when belatedly opening his account at this course earlier this month and ran at least as well in defeat back here on Sunday. He showed a good attitude that day, refusing to lie down once headed, and making the winner pull out all of the stops. Grimsthorpe Castle arrives in top form and is strongly fancied to get his head back in front turned out quickly.

Smart Stat

Krishmaya - 15:20 Southwell

£61.00 - Adam West's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Recommended bets

Sammy Sunshine - 13:20 Southwell
Lexi The One - 14:20 Southwell
Grimsthorpe Castle - 14:50 Southwell

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Sthl 17th Nov (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 17 November, 2.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Lexi The One
Cesifire
Red Jasper
Wrath Of Hector
Le Reveur
Paradise On Earth
Sorteo
Silver Sniper
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sthl 17th Nov (1m3f Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 17 November, 2.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Grimsthorpe Castle
Grand Pianola
Bad Rabbit
Jorgie
Hajey
Sea Willow
Absolute Altitude
Fedora Fits
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles