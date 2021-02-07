To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Southwell on Sunday

Racing at Southwell
Timeform provide three bets from Southwell's Sunday card

Timeform identify the three best bets at Southwell on Sunday...

"...has made good progress since joining Ivan Furtado's yard and a 5 lb penalty may not be enough to halt his upward momentum."

Timeform on Drew Breeze

Red Allure - 13:35 Southwell

Red Allure was a little hit and miss at Wolverhampton towards the end of last year, but she made an encouraging start to life on fibresand when second over this course and distance last month, fending off some strong challenges before being edged out by one on the other side of the track. She remains unexposed on this surface and holds solid claims in a race that doesn't contain the depth that its field size suggests.

Drew Breeze - 14:35 Southwell

Drew Breeze couldn't record back-to-back wins when finishing third over this course and distance last month, but he showed improved form to take his tally to two wins from his last three runs when a ready winner over this track and trip last time, suited by the way the race developed but winning comfortably in any case, demonstrating his effectiveness on this surface in no uncertain terms. He has made good progress since joining Ivan Furtado's yard and a 5 lb penalty may not be enough to halt his upward momentum.

Pearl Of Qatar - 16:35 Southwell

Pearl Of Qatar's style of racing leaves little room for error, and she can again be considered unfortunate not to have added to her tally at this venue last time, diving right at the stalls and soon behind, but finishing with a flourish and giving the winner Qaaraat plenty to think about late on. Pearl Of Qatar is 2 lb better off at the weights with that rival this time, and with this extra furlong also likely to play into her hands, she gets the nod to reverse the placings.

Smart Stat

MISS SEAFIRE - 14:05 Southwell
20% - K. R. Burke's strike rate at SOUTHWELL since the start of the 2017 season
21% - Clifford Lee's strike rate at SOUTHWELL

