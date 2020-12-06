Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Southwell on Sunday

Navajo Dawn - 12:01 Southwell

Navajo Dawn has slipped significantly in the weights in recent times, and is now in fact 10 lb lower than her last winning mark. She hasn't been running without credit of late either, shaping better than the bare results in her last two outings in particular, meeting trouble in-running on both occasions. The cheekpieces go back on here and she has a good chance on the pick of her form.

No. 5 (9) Navajo Dawn (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 22 Trainer: Robyn Brisland

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 52

Attaboy Roy - 12:31 Southwell

Attaboy Roy shaped well for the third successive time at Newcastle earlier this month, and it looked for a long way like he was going to open his account, trading very short in-running before being caught close home. He didn't strictly do anything wrong on that occasion, and he did pull nicely clear of the third. He looks very well treated off the same mark and is difficult to oppose.

No. 7 (9) Attaboy Roy (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.48 Trainer: David Barron

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 53

Parallel World - 14:20 Southwell

Parallel World ran his best race to date when third at Newcastle last month, doing well under the circumstances and looking like the best horse at the weights, sticking to his task and pulling clear of the remainder. He is 4 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, and given that he has won on two of his three previous visits to this track, he has to be taken seriously.