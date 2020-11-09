Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Southwell on Monday

Let Me Be - 19:05 Southwell

A dual winner in bumpers, Let Me Be has improved with each run on the Flat this term, and he was arguably to run into a handicap blot at Catterick last time, likely to have been a wide-margin winner had he not encountered that rival, who has gone in again since. There doesn't look to be anything of that rival's quality in this field, and Let Me Be is a confident selection to take advantage of his opening mark at the second attempt.

No. 9 (4) Let Me Be (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Keith Dalgleish

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 50

Groupie - 19:35 Southwell

Groupie hasn't been seen on the racecourse for almost 12 months, but she could be worth chancing to scale a revival on her return to action, particularly considering she ran well on her only previous outing at this venue, finishing second to a subsequent winner this time last year. The forecast pace is a strong one, which should play into Groupie's hands given her hold up style, and she looks worth chancing from a career-low mark - some 27 lb below her last winning mark.

No. 9 (6) Groupie SBK 9/1 EXC 11 Trainer: Tom Tate

Jockey: James Sullivan

Age: 6

Weight: 8st 7lbs

OR: 48

Moonlighting - 20:05 Southwell

A winner on her handicap debut and return to action at Thirsk in June, Moonlighting made an excellent start for her new trainer when second at Leicester last month, making headway to lead after two furlongs out and looking the winner for much of the latter stages, only to be collared near the finish after hanging left. She is clearly a filly in form and is taken to improve further now under the tutelage of Roger Teal.