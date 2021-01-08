Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Southwell on Friday

Blue Hero - 16:15 Southwell

Blue Hero made an encouraging start for new connections when a staying-on second to a well-supported winner at Wolverhampton last week. That was Blue Hero's first run since undergoing a gelding operation and he is entitled to come on a bit for it too having been off the track 12 weeks, while he ran to form at this track on his final start for Michael Bell, so won't have any trouble with the surface. He has plenty going for him in first-time cheekpieces.

No. 3 (2) Blue Hero (Can) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.66 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Andrew Mullen

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 68

Al Batal - 16:45 Southwell

Al Batal is now an eight-year-old, but he made a winning start for Adrian Nicholls over this course and distance in November 2019, and shaped well on his first start for 13 months on debut for this yard when finishing runner-up back here last time. He was only just denied by one who came from further back on that occasion, and the handicapper has been lenient raising him 4 lb in the weights. That was a good run on the back of a lay-off and he can show the benefit of that here.

No. 8 (4) Al Batal SBK 4/1 EXC 5.9 Trainer: Chelsea Banham

Jockey: Joey Haynes

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 59

Professor Galant - 19:15 Southwell

Professor Galant has been knocking on the door both at this track and Wolverhampton in recent weeks, and is probably best not judged too harshly on her latest start over course and distance last month. Professor Galant was drawn in stall 1 on that occasion and immediately dived left exiting the stalls, leaving her on the far wing whilst the main action was emerging away from her. This is a weaker race and useful claimer George Bass takes 7 lb off, so much better is expected from a mark she is capable of winning races from.