Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Southwell on Friday

Unleash - 18:30 Southwell

Unleash proved better than ever when second on his all-weather/nursery debut over this course and distance last month, sticking to his task well to be beaten just a head by the favourite, with the first two pulling over three lengths clear of the rest. That form comfortably sets the standard now back in maiden, so Unleash is a confident selection to open his account at the fourth attempt, with further progress a distinct possibility on just his second start on the fibresand.

No. 6 (5) Unleash SBK 5/6 EXC 1.99 Trainer: Bryan Smart

Jockey: Joe Fanning

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: -

Gossip - 19:00 Southwell

Gossip didn't need to improve when successful over this course and distance eight days ago, edging ahead close home to win by a head from Red Stripes, with Leo Minor just half a length further back in third. Gossip escapes a penalty for that victory, so she is weighted to uphold the placings with Red Stripes and Leo Minor, even though the last-named rival has been dropped 2 lb since last time. Gossip looks sure to give another good account and is taken to make it three wins from her last four starts.

No. 6 (6) Gossip SBK 15/8 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Scott Dixon

Jockey: Jonathan Fisher

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 55

Artistic Streak - 19:30 Southwell

Artistic Streak ran out a dominant winner of her most recent outing at this course last week, staying on strongly to land the spoils by 11 lengths. The handicapper has since put Artistic Streak up to a BHA mark of 70, but she makes a quick turnaround here under just a 5 lb penalty, so she is effectively 4 lb well-in. She looks sure to mount a bold follow-up bid if arriving in the same sort of form, with the drop back in trip unlikely to be an issue.