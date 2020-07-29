Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Southwell and Musselburgh on Thursday

Back

Madeeh - 21:00 Musselburgh

Madeeh joined Phillip Kirby's yard some 23 lb higher than when he finally put it all together at Catterick last time, taking advantage of the chance he had been given by the handicapper to win with plenty in hand. He is clearly well treated under a penalty here and should take plenty of beating.

No. 8 (2) Madeeh SBK 6/5 EXC 2.28 Trainer: Philip Kirby

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 60 Form: 77-480031

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 22/07/20 Catterick Bridge 1/14 Flat 1m 4f 13y Good z 8st 12lbs Kevin Stott 3.1 17/07/20 Leicester 3/10 Flat 1m 3f 179y Gd/frm z 9st 2lbs Andrew Elliott 17 08/06/20 Chelmsford City 11/11 Flat 7f Slow 9st 3lbs P. J. McDonald 6.12 21/02/20 Wolverhampton 10/12 Flat 1m 142y Slow 9st 4lbs Nick Barratt-Atkin 14.14 06/02/20 Chelmsford City 8/12 Flat 1m Slow z 9st 7lbs Nick Barratt-Atkin 33.06 21/01/20 Newcastle 4/6 Flat 1m 4f 98y Slow z 9st 1lbs Nick Barratt-Atkin 10.27 21/11/19 Newcastle 7/10 Flat 1m 2f 42y Slow z 8st 5lbs Phil Dennis 80 28/09/19 Chester 7/7 Flat 1m 2f 70y Heavy z 8st 4lbs Phil Dennis 65 13/09/19 Chester 6/8 Flat 1m 2f 70y Good z 9st 3lbs Nick Barratt-Atkin 55 26/08/19 Ripon 4/5 Flat 1m 1f 170y Gd/frm z 8st 9lbs P. J. McDonald 31.47 06/07/19 Sandown Park 6/9 Flat 1m 1f 209y Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Jim Crowley 5.32 18/06/19 Beverley 2/5 Flat 1m 1f 207y Good 9st 2lbs Dane O'Neill 6.13 23/05/19 Chelmsford City 5/16 Flat 1m Std 9st 2lbs Louis Steward 9.61 16/11/18 Wolverhampton 4/9 Flat 1m 142y Std z 9st 2lbs Daniel Tudhope 11.5

Rebel Soldier Boy - 19:30 Musselburgh

Rebel Soldier Boy had all his ducks in a row when getting off the mark at Catterick last time, getting a strong pace to aim at and managing to hold his position better in first-time cheekpieces. He justified market support easily enough in the end on that occasion, but is unlikely to get so much in his favour this time around.

No. 1 (10) Rebel Soldier Boy SBK 10/3 EXC 4.7 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: David Nolan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 75 Form: 224-321

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 15/07/20 Catterick Bridge 1/14 Flat 7f 6y Gd/frm 0 9st 5lbs Daniel Tudhope 2.09 07/07/20 Leicester 2/5 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Harry Bentley 4.9 29/06/20 Thirsk 3/11 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 7lbs Daniel Tudhope 6.14 19/10/19 Catterick Bridge 4/11 Flat 5f 212y Heavy 9st 2lbs David Nolan 5.78 24/09/19 Beverley 2/9 Flat 5f Soft 9st 5lbs David Nolan 2.04 17/09/19 Redcar 2/9 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Daniel Tudhope 5.4

Smart Stat

Gavrocheka - 15:00 Southwell

22% - Richard Johnson's strike rate at Southwell

Gavrochenka finished runner-up in three starts over hurdles before finally getting her head in front at Market Rasen earlier this month, grinding her way to the front to get the better of one who has advertised the form well since. She is up just 2 lb for that win and shouldn't find that too big an obstacle to overcome.

No. 11 Gavrocheka (Fr) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Philip Hobbs

Jockey: Richard Johnson

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 115 Form: 4/1222-1