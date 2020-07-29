- Trainer: Philip Kirby
- Jockey: Kevin Stott
- Age: 4
- Weight: 8st 13lbs
- OR: 60
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Southwell and Musselburgh on Thursday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets at Southwell and Musselburgh on Thursday...
"...clearly well treated under a penalty here and should take plenty of beating."
Timeform on Madeeh
Back
Madeeh - 21:00 Musselburgh
Madeeh joined Phillip Kirby's yard some 23 lb higher than when he finally put it all together at Catterick last time, taking advantage of the chance he had been given by the handicapper to win with plenty in hand. He is clearly well treated under a penalty here and should take plenty of beating.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|22/07/20
|Catterick Bridge
|1/14
|Flat
|1m 4f 13y
|Good
|z
|8st 12lbs
|Kevin Stott
|3.1
|17/07/20
|Leicester
|3/10
|Flat
|1m 3f 179y
|Gd/frm
|z
|9st 2lbs
|Andrew Elliott
|17
|08/06/20
|Chelmsford City
|11/11
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 3lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|6.12
|21/02/20
|Wolverhampton
|10/12
|Flat
|1m 142y
|Slow
|9st 4lbs
|Nick Barratt-Atkin
|14.14
|06/02/20
|Chelmsford City
|8/12
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|z
|9st 7lbs
|Nick Barratt-Atkin
|33.06
|21/01/20
|Newcastle
|4/6
|Flat
|1m 4f 98y
|Slow
|z
|9st 1lbs
|Nick Barratt-Atkin
|10.27
|21/11/19
|Newcastle
|7/10
|Flat
|1m 2f 42y
|Slow
|z
|8st 5lbs
|Phil Dennis
|80
|28/09/19
|Chester
|7/7
|Flat
|1m 2f 70y
|Heavy
|z
|8st 4lbs
|Phil Dennis
|65
|13/09/19
|Chester
|6/8
|Flat
|1m 2f 70y
|Good
|z
|9st 3lbs
|Nick Barratt-Atkin
|55
|26/08/19
|Ripon
|4/5
|Flat
|1m 1f 170y
|Gd/frm
|z
|8st 9lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|31.47
|06/07/19
|Sandown Park
|6/9
|Flat
|1m 1f 209y
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Jim Crowley
|5.32
|18/06/19
|Beverley
|2/5
|Flat
|1m 1f 207y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|6.13
|23/05/19
|Chelmsford City
|5/16
|Flat
|1m
|Std
|9st 2lbs
|Louis Steward
|9.61
|16/11/18
|Wolverhampton
|4/9
|Flat
|1m 142y
|Std
|z
|9st 2lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|11.5
Lay
Rebel Soldier Boy - 19:30 Musselburgh
Rebel Soldier Boy had all his ducks in a row when getting off the mark at Catterick last time, getting a strong pace to aim at and managing to hold his position better in first-time cheekpieces. He justified market support easily enough in the end on that occasion, but is unlikely to get so much in his favour this time around.
In frame first 5 runs and came good with cheekpieces added in 7f Catterick maiden (good to firm) 15 days ago, beating My Friend Stan 1¼ lengths.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|15/07/20
|Catterick Bridge
|1/14
|Flat
|7f 6y
|Gd/frm
|0
|9st 5lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|2.09
|07/07/20
|Leicester
|2/5
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|Harry Bentley
|4.9
|29/06/20
|Thirsk
|3/11
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 7lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|6.14
|19/10/19
|Catterick Bridge
|4/11
|Flat
|5f 212y
|Heavy
|9st 2lbs
|David Nolan
|5.78
|24/09/19
|Beverley
|2/9
|Flat
|5f
|Soft
|9st 5lbs
|David Nolan
|2.04
|17/09/19
|Redcar
|2/9
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|5.4
Smart Stat
Gavrocheka - 15:00 Southwell
22% - Richard Johnson's strike rate at Southwell
Gavrochenka finished runner-up in three starts over hurdles before finally getting her head in front at Market Rasen earlier this month, grinding her way to the front to get the better of one who has advertised the form well since. She is up just 2 lb for that win and shouldn't find that too big an obstacle to overcome.
Runner-up first three starts over hurdles before grinding her way to the front at Market Rasen 20 days ago. Runner-up has run well since, so the form looks solid and she's worth considering.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|10/07/20
|Market Rasen
|1/7
|Hurdle
|2m 4f 139y
|Gd/sft
|11st 3lbs
|Richard Johnson
|15.25
|01/01/20
|Exeter
|2/6
|Hurdle
|2m 2f 111y
|Heavy
|10st 0lbs
|Richard Johnson
|3.44
|07/12/19
|Aintree
|2/14
|Hurdle
|2m 209y
|Soft
|10st 12lbs
|Richard Johnson
|5.81
|14/11/19
|Ludlow
|2/10
|Hurdle
|1m 7f 169y
|Heavy
|10st 5lbs
|Barry Geraghty
|2.96
|04/05/19
|Vichy
|1/9
|Bumper
|1m 3f 205y
|Good
|10st 1lbs
|Alexandre Roussel
|-
|21/04/19
|Le Lion-D'angers
|4/13
|Bumper
|1m 3f 205y
|Good
|9st 12lbs
|-
