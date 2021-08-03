To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Sligo on Wednesday

Horses burst from the stalls
Timeform focus on the Irish action on Wednesday

Timeform pick out three horses to back at Sligo on Wednesday.

First Blood - 13:45 Sligo

First Blood produced his best effort yet when fifth on his handicap debut at Navan last month and he is entitled to build on that promising effort. First Blood still had plenty to do three furlongs out but he stayed on well and was beaten less than two lengths, relishing the step up in trip to a mile and a quarter. He remains unexposed after only one start in a handicap and is clearly on a fair mark.

So I Told You - 14:17 Sligo

So I Told You has fared well since joining Joseph O'Brien, winning three of her four starts for the yard. So I Told You's only defeat for O'Brien came in a competitive Royal Ascot handicap but she bounced back in a conditions race at Gowran Park recently, showing a good attitude when challenged. She looks to be on a fair mark for her return to handicap company and should continue to give a good account.

Benevolent - 15:27 Sligo

Benevolent made little impact on her first couple of outings but she offered more promise when sixth at Naas last time. Benevolent appreciated the step up to six furlongs at Naas, so it is surprising to see her drop back slightly in distance here, but she has been given a lenient-looking opening mark and could do better in handicaps.


Recommended bets

Back First Blood @ 3.55/2 in the 13:45 at Sligo
Back So I Told You @ 4.03/1 in the 14:17 at Sligo
Back Benevolent @ 4.03/1 in the 15:27 at Sligo

