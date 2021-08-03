- Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Sligo on Wednesday
Timeform pick out three horses to back at Sligo on Wednesday.
First Blood produced his best effort yet when fifth on his handicap debut at Navan last month and he is entitled to build on that promising effort. First Blood still had plenty to do three furlongs out but he stayed on well and was beaten less than two lengths, relishing the step up in trip to a mile and a quarter. He remains unexposed after only one start in a handicap and is clearly on a fair mark.
So I Told You has fared well since joining Joseph O'Brien, winning three of her four starts for the yard. So I Told You's only defeat for O'Brien came in a competitive Royal Ascot handicap but she bounced back in a conditions race at Gowran Park recently, showing a good attitude when challenged. She looks to be on a fair mark for her return to handicap company and should continue to give a good account.
Benevolent made little impact on her first couple of outings but she offered more promise when sixth at Naas last time. Benevolent appreciated the step up to six furlongs at Naas, so it is surprising to see her drop back slightly in distance here, but she has been given a lenient-looking opening mark and could do better in handicaps.
