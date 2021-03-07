Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Sedgefield on Sunday

Buster Edwards - 14:55 Sedgefield

Buster Edwards made a creditable start to his chasing career, placing in his first two outings over fences, but he has failed to build on that subsequently, struggling for form over the larger obstacles of late. He failed to stop the slide back over hurdles last time, but the assessor looks to have eased his grip, meaning Buster Edwards can now race from 10 lb lower than his last winning mark in this sphere. He landed back-to-back handicap hurdles last winter and must have a chance if bouncing back to his best.

No. 2 Buster Edwards (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.7 Trainer: David Pipe

Jockey: Fergus Gillard

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 103

Unai - 16:30 Sedgefield

Unai was well held on both starts over hurdles this season but, off eight weeks, he made a promising start to his chasing career when third at Warwick last month, at least matching his hurdles form. In truth, he ought to have finished a bit closer than he did, too, hampered and losing momentum leaving the back straight. He is entitled to improve on that effort and remains with more potential than most in this field.

No. 4 Unai (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.9 Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: Luca Morgan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 102

Ragamuffin - 17:00 Sedgefield

Ragamuffin supplemented his routine Ffos Las success with a determined victory under a penalty at Bangor in December, confirming his improvement as he edged ahead on the line, and though he came up short in his hat-trick bid at Uttoxeter last time, there was no shame in being unable to resist the improving winner on that occasion. Further improvement is anticipated following a small break and a bold show is expected.