Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Sedgefield on Sunday

Horses after a fence
Timeform provide three bets from Sedgefield on Sunday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Sedgefield on Sunday...

"He is entitled to improve on that effort and remains with more potential than most..."

Timeform on Unai

Buster Edwards - 14:55 Sedgefield

Buster Edwards made a creditable start to his chasing career, placing in his first two outings over fences, but he has failed to build on that subsequently, struggling for form over the larger obstacles of late. He failed to stop the slide back over hurdles last time, but the assessor looks to have eased his grip, meaning Buster Edwards can now race from 10 lb lower than his last winning mark in this sphere. He landed back-to-back handicap hurdles last winter and must have a chance if bouncing back to his best.

Unai - 16:30 Sedgefield

Unai was well held on both starts over hurdles this season but, off eight weeks, he made a promising start to his chasing career when third at Warwick last month, at least matching his hurdles form. In truth, he ought to have finished a bit closer than he did, too, hampered and losing momentum leaving the back straight. He is entitled to improve on that effort and remains with more potential than most in this field.

Ragamuffin - 17:00 Sedgefield

Ragamuffin supplemented his routine Ffos Las success with a determined victory under a penalty at Bangor in December, confirming his improvement as he edged ahead on the line, and though he came up short in his hat-trick bid at Uttoxeter last time, there was no shame in being unable to resist the improving winner on that occasion. Further improvement is anticipated following a small break and a bold show is expected.

Smart Stat

MR MULDOON - 15:25 Sedgefield
£15.06 - Dr Richard Newland's profit to a £1 level stake with only one runner on the card

Recommended bets

Buster Edwards - 14:55 Sedgefield
Unai - 16:30 Sedgefield
Ragamuffin - 17:00 Sedgefield

Sedgefield 7th Mar (3m3f Hcap Hrd)

Sunday 7 March, 2.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Buster Edwards
Tomorrows Angel
The Ogle Gogle Man
Falethao Dana
Espoir Moriviere
Bunny Boru
Intheboriscamp
Achill Road Boy
Desert Retreat
Solstice Twilight
Sedgefield 7th Mar (2m5f Hcap Chs)

Sunday 7 March, 4.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Unai
Oxwich Bay
Twojayslad
Palixandre
Twasnt The Plan
Lough Legend
Muroor
Scorpo
Sedgefield 7th Mar (2m1f Hcap Hrd)

Sunday 7 March, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ragamuffin
McGarry
Lets Sway
Arctic Snow
Spot On Soph
Cilluirid
Click And Collect
Crackle Lyn Rosie
Conundrum
Unique Company
Jeu De Mots
Tooyou
Farocco
