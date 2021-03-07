- Trainer: David Pipe
- Jockey: Fergus Gillard
- Age: 8
- Weight: 11st 10lbs
- OR: 103
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Sedgefield on Sunday
Timeform identify the three best bets at Sedgefield on Sunday...
"He is entitled to improve on that effort and remains with more potential than most..."
Timeform on Unai
Buster Edwards - 14:55 Sedgefield
Buster Edwards made a creditable start to his chasing career, placing in his first two outings over fences, but he has failed to build on that subsequently, struggling for form over the larger obstacles of late. He failed to stop the slide back over hurdles last time, but the assessor looks to have eased his grip, meaning Buster Edwards can now race from 10 lb lower than his last winning mark in this sphere. He landed back-to-back handicap hurdles last winter and must have a chance if bouncing back to his best.
Unai was well held on both starts over hurdles this season but, off eight weeks, he made a promising start to his chasing career when third at Warwick last month, at least matching his hurdles form. In truth, he ought to have finished a bit closer than he did, too, hampered and losing momentum leaving the back straight. He is entitled to improve on that effort and remains with more potential than most in this field.
Ragamuffin supplemented his routine Ffos Las success with a determined victory under a penalty at Bangor in December, confirming his improvement as he edged ahead on the line, and though he came up short in his hat-trick bid at Uttoxeter last time, there was no shame in being unable to resist the improving winner on that occasion. Further improvement is anticipated following a small break and a bold show is expected.
Smart Stat
MR MULDOON - 15:25 Sedgefield
£15.06 - Dr Richard Newland's profit to a £1 level stake with only one runner on the card
Get up to £20 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer
You can still get up to £20 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £20 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.
Recommended bets
Buster Edwards - 14:55 Sedgefield
Unai - 16:30 Sedgefield
Ragamuffin - 17:00 Sedgefield
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Sedgefield 7th Mar (3m3f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Sunday 7 March, 2.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Buster Edwards
|Tomorrows Angel
|The Ogle Gogle Man
|Falethao Dana
|Espoir Moriviere
|Bunny Boru
|Intheboriscamp
|Achill Road Boy
|Desert Retreat
|Solstice Twilight
Sedgefield 7th Mar (2m5f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Sunday 7 March, 4.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Unai
|Oxwich Bay
|Twojayslad
|Palixandre
|Twasnt The Plan
|Lough Legend
|Muroor
|Scorpo
Sedgefield 7th Mar (2m1f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Sunday 7 March, 5.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Ragamuffin
|McGarry
|Lets Sway
|Arctic Snow
|Spot On Soph
|Cilluirid
|Click And Collect
|Crackle Lyn Rosie
|Conundrum
|Unique Company
|Jeu De Mots
|Tooyou
|Farocco