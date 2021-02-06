Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Sandown on Saturday

Dolos - 13:15 Sandown

After winning this race for the second successive season last year, Dolos looks primed for a bold bid at the hat-trick, demonstrating his wellbeing with a couple of good runs at Cheltenham this season, particularly given he was clearly at a disadvantage on the Cotswold course. He is just 1 lb higher than when landing this prize last season, and he looks to have been geared toward the race again. He tops the Timeform weight-adjusted rating and should prove difficult to beat.

No. 1 Dolos (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 158

Benatar - 14:55 Sandown

A useful chaser, Benatar shaped as if retaining all his ability after a 23-month absence when third in the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup at Cheltenham in December, tying up late after doing too much, but there was plenty to like about his exuberant effort, travelling strongly for a long way. There is every reason to think there is a race in him from this mark, and with the Gary Moore yard among the winners of late, he rates a big player.

No. 1 Benatar (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Jamie Moore

Age: 9

Weight: 12st 1lbs

OR: 142

Ask Me Early - 15:30 Sandown

A point winner, it is no surprise that Ask Me Early has taken so well to chasing, showing improved form to get off the mark at Chepstow in December, before making it two from two over fences at the same venue last time, looking a smart stayer in the making. His jumping already looks a big asset and a 7 lb rise may not be enough to stop him bringing up the hat-trick.