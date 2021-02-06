To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Sandown on Saturday

Racing at Sandown
Sandown plays host to an all-chase card on Saturday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Sandown on Saturday...

"His jumping already looks a big asset and a 7 lb rise may not be enough to stop him bringing up the hat-trick."

Timeform on Ask Me Early

Dolos - 13:15 Sandown

After winning this race for the second successive season last year, Dolos looks primed for a bold bid at the hat-trick, demonstrating his wellbeing with a couple of good runs at Cheltenham this season, particularly given he was clearly at a disadvantage on the Cotswold course. He is just 1 lb higher than when landing this prize last season, and he looks to have been geared toward the race again. He tops the Timeform weight-adjusted rating and should prove difficult to beat.

Benatar - 14:55 Sandown

A useful chaser, Benatar shaped as if retaining all his ability after a 23-month absence when third in the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup at Cheltenham in December, tying up late after doing too much, but there was plenty to like about his exuberant effort, travelling strongly for a long way. There is every reason to think there is a race in him from this mark, and with the Gary Moore yard among the winners of late, he rates a big player.

Ask Me Early - 15:30 Sandown

A point winner, it is no surprise that Ask Me Early has taken so well to chasing, showing improved form to get off the mark at Chepstow in December, before making it two from two over fences at the same venue last time, looking a smart stayer in the making. His jumping already looks a big asset and a 7 lb rise may not be enough to stop him bringing up the hat-trick.

Smart Stat

DOLOS - 13:15 Sandown
2 - Paul Nicholls's number of winners in past 9 runnings
37% - Harry Cobden's strike rate on chase favourites

Recommended bets

Dolos - 13:15 Sandown
Benatar - 14:55 Sandown
Ask Me Early - 15:30 Sandown

Sand 6th Feb (1m7f Hcap Chs)

Saturday 6 February, 1.15pm

Caribean Boy
Dolos
Mr One More
Moonlighter
Paddys Poem
Destrier
Billingsley
Sand 6th Feb (2m4f Hcap Chs)

Saturday 6 February, 2.55pm

Alnadam
Benatar
Evander
Champagne Mystery
Gardefort
Doitforthevillage
Up Helly Aa King
Colorado Doc
Clan Legend
Foxboro
Sand 6th Feb (3m Hcap Chs)

Saturday 6 February, 3.30pm

Ask Me Early
Kiltealy Briggs
Coo Star Sivola
Danny Whizzbang
Dominateur
Deise Aba
Calipso Collonges
