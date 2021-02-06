- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Sandown on Saturday
Timeform identify the three best bets at Sandown on Saturday...
"His jumping already looks a big asset and a 7 lb rise may not be enough to stop him bringing up the hat-trick."
Timeform on Ask Me Early
After winning this race for the second successive season last year, Dolos looks primed for a bold bid at the hat-trick, demonstrating his wellbeing with a couple of good runs at Cheltenham this season, particularly given he was clearly at a disadvantage on the Cotswold course. He is just 1 lb higher than when landing this prize last season, and he looks to have been geared toward the race again. He tops the Timeform weight-adjusted rating and should prove difficult to beat.
A useful chaser, Benatar shaped as if retaining all his ability after a 23-month absence when third in the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup at Cheltenham in December, tying up late after doing too much, but there was plenty to like about his exuberant effort, travelling strongly for a long way. There is every reason to think there is a race in him from this mark, and with the Gary Moore yard among the winners of late, he rates a big player.
A point winner, it is no surprise that Ask Me Early has taken so well to chasing, showing improved form to get off the mark at Chepstow in December, before making it two from two over fences at the same venue last time, looking a smart stayer in the making. His jumping already looks a big asset and a 7 lb rise may not be enough to stop him bringing up the hat-trick.
Smart Stat
DOLOS - 13:15 Sandown
2 - Paul Nicholls's number of winners in past 9 runnings
37% - Harry Cobden's strike rate on chase favourites
NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets
Recommended bets
Dolos - 13:15 Sandown
Benatar - 14:55 Sandown
Ask Me Early - 15:30 Sandown
