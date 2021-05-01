To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Salisbury on Sunday

Salisbury racecourse
There's a good card at Salisbury on Sunday

Timeform identify three horses to back at Salisbury on Sunday.

"...she enters handicap company on a fair mark..."

Timeform on Samoot

Out In Yorkshire - 13:00 Salisbury

Out In Yorkshire doesn't have a sharp pedigree but she showed plenty of speed to make a successful debut at Beverley last month. Out In Yorkshire won by a length and three-quarters but she was value for extra, only closed down late on with the race in the bag. She is clearly well developed for an early-season juvenile and sets a good standard for her rivals to aim at.

Opera Gift - 14:05 Salisbury

Opera Gift is a progressive, unexposed stayer and can make a winning return. He built on a promising debut when winning over a mile and a half at Pontefract and Yarmouth, and he then produced an even better effort when runner-up to Ocean Wind over an extended mile and three-quarters at Doncaster. Ocean Wind has since advertised that form, notably chasing home Stradivarius in the Sagaro Stakes, and Opera Gift has not yet shown everything he has to offer after only four starts.

Samoot - 15:45 Salisbury

Samoot is not yet the finished article, but she did well to win on her reappearance at Wolverhampton last month. They didn't go a strong gallop but Samoot produced a nice change of gear in the home straight, registering a good closing sectional. She enters handicap company on a fair mark and remains open to plenty of improvement, so she should prove difficult to beat.

Smart Stat

Samoot - 15:45 Salisbury
23% - Sir Michael Stoute's strike rate in early season

Recommended bets

Back Out In Yorkshire @ 2.111/10 in the 13:00 at Salisbury
Back Opera Gift @ 3.259/4 in the 14:05 at Salisbury
Back Samoot @ 2.56/4 in the 15:45 at Salisbury

Salisbury 2nd May (5f Cond Stks)

Bet slip

Close

Salisbury 2nd May (1m6f Hcap)

Bet slip

Close

Salisbury 2nd May (7f Hcap)

