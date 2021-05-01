Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Salisbury on Sunday

Out In Yorkshire - 13:00 Salisbury

Out In Yorkshire doesn't have a sharp pedigree but she showed plenty of speed to make a successful debut at Beverley last month. Out In Yorkshire won by a length and three-quarters but she was value for extra, only closed down late on with the race in the bag. She is clearly well developed for an early-season juvenile and sets a good standard for her rivals to aim at.

No. 1 (1) Out In Yorkshire SBK 1/1 EXC 2.18 Trainer: Mark Johnston

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Opera Gift - 14:05 Salisbury

Opera Gift is a progressive, unexposed stayer and can make a winning return. He built on a promising debut when winning over a mile and a half at Pontefract and Yarmouth, and he then produced an even better effort when runner-up to Ocean Wind over an extended mile and three-quarters at Doncaster. Ocean Wind has since advertised that form, notably chasing home Stradivarius in the Sagaro Stakes, and Opera Gift has not yet shown everything he has to offer after only four starts.

No. 5 Opera Gift SBK 85/40 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 88

Samoot - 15:45 Salisbury

Samoot is not yet the finished article, but she did well to win on her reappearance at Wolverhampton last month. They didn't go a strong gallop but Samoot produced a nice change of gear in the home straight, registering a good closing sectional. She enters handicap company on a fair mark and remains open to plenty of improvement, so she should prove difficult to beat.