- Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
- Jockey: H. Morgan
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 8lbs
- OR: 103
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Roscommon on Tuesday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Roscommon on Tuesday.
Miss Tempo won her only start in points and she has also made an encouraging start under Rules, finishing runner-up in a bumper and filling the same position on her debut over hurdles. She confirmed that promise when winning on her next start at Tramore in a race that has worked out well, and this opening handicap mark of 103 could be lenient.
Alice Avril caught the eye on her first start for Henry de Bromhead at Limerick last month, jumping boldly in the lead before understandably tiring when headed on the home turn. She earned the Timeform Large P for that effort, indicating that she is likely to improve significantly for the experience, and Alice Avril can make the most of the generous weight-for-age allowance she receives.
Cailean's Angel - 19:10 Roscommon
Cailean's Angel showed much improved form to land a handicap hurdle at Tipperary in May on her stable debut for Gavin Cromwell and she could be chucked in from this lower chase mark. Cailean's Angel didn't look a natural over fences when tried last year, but it could be a different story for this yard and she is well worth another chance from this lowly mark.
Smart Stat
Rotten Row - 19:40 Roscommon
£29.24 - Joseph O'Brien's profit to a £1 level stake with bumper debutants
Recommended bets
Roscommon 3rd Aug (2m7f Hcap Hrd)
Tuesday 3 August, 5.40pm
Tuesday 3 August, 5.40pm
Roscommon 3rd Aug (2m Beg Chs)
Tuesday 3 August, 6.40pm
Tuesday 3 August, 6.40pm
Roscommon 3rd Aug (3m Hcap Chs)
Tuesday 3 August, 7.10pm
Tuesday 3 August, 7.10pm
