Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Roscommon on Tuesday

Miss Tempo - 17:40 Roscommon

Miss Tempo won her only start in points and she has also made an encouraging start under Rules, finishing runner-up in a bumper and filling the same position on her debut over hurdles. She confirmed that promise when winning on her next start at Tramore in a race that has worked out well, and this opening handicap mark of 103 could be lenient.

No. 14 Miss Tempo (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: H. Morgan

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 103

Alice Avril - 18:40 Roscommon

Alice Avril caught the eye on her first start for Henry de Bromhead at Limerick last month, jumping boldly in the lead before understandably tiring when headed on the home turn. She earned the Timeform Large P for that effort, indicating that she is likely to improve significantly for the experience, and Alice Avril can make the most of the generous weight-for-age allowance she receives.

No. 10 Alice Avril (Fr) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.92 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: D. J. O'Keeffe

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: -

Cailean's Angel - 19:10 Roscommon

Cailean's Angel showed much improved form to land a handicap hurdle at Tipperary in May on her stable debut for Gavin Cromwell and she could be chucked in from this lower chase mark. Cailean's Angel didn't look a natural over fences when tried last year, but it could be a different story for this yard and she is well worth another chance from this lowly mark.