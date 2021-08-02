To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Roscommon on Tuesday

Jumps racing
There's a good jumps card at Roscommon on Tuesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Roscommon on Tuesday.

Miss Tempo - 17:40 Roscommon

Miss Tempo won her only start in points and she has also made an encouraging start under Rules, finishing runner-up in a bumper and filling the same position on her debut over hurdles. She confirmed that promise when winning on her next start at Tramore in a race that has worked out well, and this opening handicap mark of 103 could be lenient.

Alice Avril - 18:40 Roscommon

Alice Avril caught the eye on her first start for Henry de Bromhead at Limerick last month, jumping boldly in the lead before understandably tiring when headed on the home turn. She earned the Timeform Large P for that effort, indicating that she is likely to improve significantly for the experience, and Alice Avril can make the most of the generous weight-for-age allowance she receives.

Cailean's Angel - 19:10 Roscommon

Cailean's Angel showed much improved form to land a handicap hurdle at Tipperary in May on her stable debut for Gavin Cromwell and she could be chucked in from this lower chase mark. Cailean's Angel didn't look a natural over fences when tried last year, but it could be a different story for this yard and she is well worth another chance from this lowly mark.

Smart Stat

Rotten Row - 19:40 Roscommon
£29.24 - Joseph O'Brien's profit to a £1 level stake with bumper debutants

Recommended bets

Back Miss Tempo @ 5.04/1 in the 17:40 at Roscommon
Back Alice Avril @ 3.02/1 in the 18:40 at Roscommon
Back Cailean's Angel @ 2.89/5 in the 19:10 at Roscommon

