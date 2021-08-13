To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rhys Williams Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Racecards & Archives

Racing...Only Bettor

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Ripon on Saturday

Ripon
The Great St Wilfrid takes place at Ripon on Saturday

Timeform flag up the three best bets at Ripon on Saturday.

"...is strongly fancied to reverse that form now..."

Timeform on Kettle Hill

Exminster - 14:05 Ripon

Exminster was strong in the betting and was impressive when making a winning debut in a minor event at Redcar four weeks ago, showing signs of greenness when hitting the front and having a fair bit in hand. There's undoubtedly more to come from him and he can concede weight all round and make it two from two.

Staxton - 15:45 Ripon

Tim Easterby typically holds a strong hand and it may pay to side with last year's winner Staxton to emerge victorious again. He was not at his best at Goodwood last time, but his previous Hamilton form with several of these reads well, particularly on today's revised terms. A return to this venue is also a big plus and he can prove too strong for Mr Wagyu, who continues to go from strength to strength.

Kettle Hill - 16:20 Ripon

Kettle Hill is building a solid profile, ending last year with a win in a maiden at Windsor and putting up a decidedly useful effort when following up under a penalty on his first start since a gelding operation and eight months off at Wolverhampton in March. Kettle Hill returned to form when arguably unlucky not to beat Golden Oasis at York last time and is strongly fancied to reverse that form now.


Smart Stat

Staxton - 15:45 Ripon

2 - Tim Easterby's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Recommended bets

Back Exminster @ 2.56/4 in the 14:05 at Ripon
Back Staxton @ 8.615/2 in the 15:45 at Ripon
Back Kettle Hill @ 3.7511/4 in the 16:20 at Ripon

Ripon 14th Aug (1m Nov Stks)

Show Hide

Saturday 14 August, 2.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Exminster
Allen Key
Mister Camacho
Alpine Lady
Knight Rider
Never No Trouble
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Ripon 14th Aug (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 14 August, 3.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Staxton
Mr Wagyu
Soul Seeker
Music Society
Lampang
Lincoln Park
Soldiers Minute
Mokaatil
Intrinsic Bond
Gale Force Maya
Boardman
Mr Lupton
Justanotherbottle
Embour
Manigordo
Abate
Golden Apollo
Illusionist
Muscika
Brad The Brief
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Ripon 14th Aug (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 14 August, 4.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Kettle Hill
Enigmatic
Rains Of Castamere
Copper And Five
Garden Oasis
Poets Dawn
Safran
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips