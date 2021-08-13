Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Ripon on Saturday

Exminster - 14:05 Ripon

Exminster was strong in the betting and was impressive when making a winning debut in a minor event at Redcar four weeks ago, showing signs of greenness when hitting the front and having a fair bit in hand. There's undoubtedly more to come from him and he can concede weight all round and make it two from two.

No. 1 (4) Exminster (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 1.99 Trainer: Edward Bethell

Jockey: P. J. McDonald

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

Staxton - 15:45 Ripon

Tim Easterby typically holds a strong hand and it may pay to side with last year's winner Staxton to emerge victorious again. He was not at his best at Goodwood last time, but his previous Hamilton form with several of these reads well, particularly on today's revised terms. A return to this venue is also a big plus and he can prove too strong for Mr Wagyu, who continues to go from strength to strength.

No. 8 (8) Staxton SBK 6/1 EXC 8.8 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: Duran Fentiman

Age: 6

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 92

Kettle Hill - 16:20 Ripon

Kettle Hill is building a solid profile, ending last year with a win in a maiden at Windsor and putting up a decidedly useful effort when following up under a penalty on his first start since a gelding operation and eight months off at Wolverhampton in March. Kettle Hill returned to form when arguably unlucky not to beat Golden Oasis at York last time and is strongly fancied to reverse that form now.

No. 3 (7) Kettle Hill SBK 6/4 EXC 2.72 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 86



