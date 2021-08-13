- Trainer: Edward Bethell
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Ripon on Saturday
Timeform flag up the three best bets at Ripon on Saturday.
"...is strongly fancied to reverse that form now..."
Timeform on Kettle Hill
Exminster was strong in the betting and was impressive when making a winning debut in a minor event at Redcar four weeks ago, showing signs of greenness when hitting the front and having a fair bit in hand. There's undoubtedly more to come from him and he can concede weight all round and make it two from two.
Tim Easterby typically holds a strong hand and it may pay to side with last year's winner Staxton to emerge victorious again. He was not at his best at Goodwood last time, but his previous Hamilton form with several of these reads well, particularly on today's revised terms. A return to this venue is also a big plus and he can prove too strong for Mr Wagyu, who continues to go from strength to strength.
Kettle Hill is building a solid profile, ending last year with a win in a maiden at Windsor and putting up a decidedly useful effort when following up under a penalty on his first start since a gelding operation and eight months off at Wolverhampton in March. Kettle Hill returned to form when arguably unlucky not to beat Golden Oasis at York last time and is strongly fancied to reverse that form now.
Smart Stat
Staxton - 15:45 Ripon
2 - Tim Easterby's number of winners in past 10 runnings
Recommended bets
Ripon 14th Aug (1m Nov Stks)Show Hide
Saturday 14 August, 2.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Exminster
|Allen Key
|Mister Camacho
|Alpine Lady
|Knight Rider
|Never No Trouble
Ripon 14th Aug (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 14 August, 3.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Staxton
|Mr Wagyu
|Soul Seeker
|Music Society
|Lampang
|Lincoln Park
|Soldiers Minute
|Mokaatil
|Intrinsic Bond
|Gale Force Maya
|Boardman
|Mr Lupton
|Justanotherbottle
|Embour
|Manigordo
|Abate
|Golden Apollo
|Illusionist
|Muscika
|Brad The Brief
Ripon 14th Aug (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 14 August, 4.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Kettle Hill
|Enigmatic
|Rains Of Castamere
|Copper And Five
|Garden Oasis
|Poets Dawn
|Safran