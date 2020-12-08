- Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland
- Jockey: J. W. Kennedy
- Age: 5
- Weight: 12st 0lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Punchestown on Tuesday
Timeform identify the three best bets at Punchestown on Tuesday...
"The return to three miles will be in her favour now..."
Timeform on Lee Valley Legacy
Hamundarson - 12:25 Punchestown
Hamundarson showed useful form to finish runner-up in a couple of bumpers and made an encouraging start over hurdles when finishing third in a maiden hurdle at this course last month. He went with plenty of zest and was still upsides the leaders at two out, but was unable to go with the first two on the run-in. Hamundarson should benefit from that initial experience and this looks a good opportunity.
Lee Valley Legacy - 14:00 Punchestown
Lee Valley Legacy was a dual winner over three miles last season and looks ready to strike again judged by her runner-up effort at Navan last month. That was her best effort of the season, losing her position after an untidy jump at the third-last but rallying well after the final flight and took second on the run-in. The return to three miles will be in her favour now and she makes appeal having been raised 2 lb in the weights.
Eurotiep made plenty of appeal on paper and shaped well in a couple of bumpers last season, finishing runner-up on both occasions. He failed to improve as expected on his final start at Fairyhouse, but he remains with potential on his return from over a year off for a top yard, and he sets a healthy standard on form, too.
Smart Stat
Eurotiep - 15:30 Punchestown
23% - W. P. Mullins's strike rate at PUNCHESTOWN since the start of the 2015/16 season
Recommended bets
Hamundarson - 12:25 Punchestown
Lee Valley Legacy - 14:00 Punchestown
Eurotiep - 15:30 Punchestown
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Punch 8th Dec (2m Mdn Hrd)Show Hide
Tuesday 8 December, 12.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Pure Genius
|Hamundarson
|Fan Fan La Tulipe
|Eye Van
|Razzle Dazzle Love
|One Free Man
|Kilandra
|Junior Rattler
|Villain Thomas
|Beagh Castle
|My Friend Aoife
|Falco Du Sauzay
|Nevsky
|Forty One Winks
|Highstreetfashion
|Captain Court
|Strong Roots
|Boing
|Rocco Storm
|Little Big Rocky
|Not Available
Punch 8th Dec (3m Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Tuesday 8 December, 2.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Lee Valley Legacy
|Unexpected Depth
|Sassy Yet Classy
|Jurby
|Agent Boru
|Mastermind
|Bajan Excell
|Rockys Silver
|Tokyo Getaway
|Se Mo Laoch
|Trevena
|Desire De Joie
|Difficult Decision
|Sweet Sting
|Hurricane Darwin
|Fit To Be Tied
|Jack Fiasco
|Ohherewego
|Exciting Oscar
|Regina Dracones
Punch 8th Dec (2m INHF)Show Hide
Tuesday 8 December, 3.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Stranger Danger
|Recite A Prayer
|Eurotiep
|Palace Storm
|Pale Blue Dot
|History Of Fashion
|Mississippi Wine
|Rightful Mind
|Meehall
|Eat The Book