Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Punchestown on Tuesday

Hamundarson - 12:25 Punchestown

Hamundarson showed useful form to finish runner-up in a couple of bumpers and made an encouraging start over hurdles when finishing third in a maiden hurdle at this course last month. He went with plenty of zest and was still upsides the leaders at two out, but was unable to go with the first two on the run-in. Hamundarson should benefit from that initial experience and this looks a good opportunity.

No. 9 Hamundarson (Ire) SBK 10/11 EXC 2.04 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 5

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

Lee Valley Legacy - 14:00 Punchestown

Lee Valley Legacy was a dual winner over three miles last season and looks ready to strike again judged by her runner-up effort at Navan last month. That was her best effort of the season, losing her position after an untidy jump at the third-last but rallying well after the final flight and took second on the run-in. The return to three miles will be in her favour now and she makes appeal having been raised 2 lb in the weights.

No. 20 Lee Valley Legacy (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Dermot Anthony McLoughlin, Ireland

Jockey: S. F. O'Keeffe

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 4lbs

OR: 103

Eurotiep - 15:30 Punchestown

Eurotiep made plenty of appeal on paper and shaped well in a couple of bumpers last season, finishing runner-up on both occasions. He failed to improve as expected on his final start at Fairyhouse, but he remains with potential on his return from over a year off for a top yard, and he sets a healthy standard on form, too.