To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Punchestown on Saturday

Racing at the Punchestown Festival
It's the final day at the Punchestown Festival on Saturday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Punchestown on Saturday.

"...that showed she is on a fair mark..."

Timeform on Popong

Concertista - 15:20 Punchestown

Concertista was narrowly denied when favourite for the Mares' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival but she ran well in defeat and might well have won had she jumped the final flight more fluently. That form is the best on offer based on Timeform ratings and her trainer Willie Mullins has his team firing on all cylinders, so her claims are strong. She should prove difficult to beat.

Quilixios - 16:00 Punchestown

Quilixios got the better of Haut en Couleurs and Zanahiyr at the Cheltenham Festival and he can uphold the form here. Quilixios took his unbeaten record over hurdles to five when landing the Triumph Hurdle by three and a quarter lengths, backing up an impressive success in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival. Quilixios has always scored with a bit in hand and has not yet shown everything that he has to offer.



Popong - 16:30 Punchestown

Popong was understandably no match for Colreevy when runner-up in a novice chase here in November, but she may well have gone close on her handicap debut at Leopardstown had she not departed at the last. Popong was alongside the winner, around two lengths behind the leaders, when crashing out at the final fence. That showed she is on a fair mark and she can go close if seeing out the trip on her first attempt at three miles (she promises to stay this far).

Smart Stat

Willie The Coo - 18:10 Punchestown
28% - Patrick Mullins' strike rate at Punchestown

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Concertista @ 1.84/5 in the 15:20 at Punchestown
Back Quilixios @ 2.915/8 in the 16:00 at Punchestown
Back Popong @ 7.87/1 in the 16:30 at Punchestown

Punchestown 1st May (2m4f Grd1 Hrd)

Show Hide

Saturday 1 May, 3.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Concertista
Stormy Ireland
Burning Victory
Skyace
Minella Melody
My Sister Sarah
Laurina
Politesse
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Punchestown 1st May (2m Grd1 Hrd)

Show Hide

Saturday 1 May, 4.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Haut En Couleurs
Quilixios
Zanahiyr
Saint Sam
Jeff Kidder
Zoffanien
Mica Malpic
Palace Rock
Druids Altar
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Punchestown 1st May (3m Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Saturday 1 May, 4.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Popong
Sam Brown
Fag An Bealach
Ten Ten
Musical Slave
Jerandme
Brahma Bull
Castle Oliver
Whisperinthebreeze
Scoir Mear
Nick Lost
Myth Buster
Judgement Day
Stacks Mountain
Agent Boru
Fine Theatre
Donkey Years
Best Behavior
Roaring Bull
Aforementioned
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles