Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Punchestown on Monday

racing at Punchestown
Timeform provide three bets from Punchestown on Monday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Punchestown on Monday...

"She sets the standard on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings..."

Timeform on Black Tears

Black Tears - 13:45 Punchestown

Black Tears went from strength to strength last season, winning a mares handicap at Leopardstown before finishing second in this race and in the Coral Cup at the Cheltenham Festival in March. She has been below form on her two starts this term, finishing third on both occasions, but she does seem to peak around this time of year, and she holds solid claims on the pick of her form. She sets the standard on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and is taken to pip the Willie Mullins-trained Great White Shark.

Atlantic Shore - 16:00 Punchestown

Atlantic Shore has taken really well to chasing this season, producing a career best to double his tally over fences at this venue last time, driven out. He can race off 7 lb lower now reverted to hurdles, and his form over the smaller obstacles was fairly useful before being sent chasing, so he is certainly one for the shortlist on his handicap hurdle debut.

He'sthewon - 17:00 Punchestown

He'sthewon showed very little in his first three starts in maiden hurdles, but he produced a much-improved performance to finish third on his handicap debut at Limerick last time, unlucky not to finish closer still too given he met trouble before the home turn. That looks potentially solid form for the grade and, up in trip, He'sthewon is expected to be bang there once more.

Smart Stat

HE'STHEWON - 17:00 Punchestown
£15.13 - Gavin Patrick Cromwell's profit to a £1 level stake with hurdling favourites

Recommended bets

Black Tears - 13:45 Punchestown
Atlantic Shore - 16:00 Punchestown
He'sthewon - 17:00 Punchestown

