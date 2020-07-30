Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Pontefract and Wolverhampton on Friday

Ponte 31st Jul (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 31 July, 2.25pm
|Highwaygrey
|Baryshnikov
|Sudona
|El Picador
|Michele Strogoff
|Locked N Loaded
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets at Pontefract and Wolverhampton on Friday...
"...looks well-in under a penalty..."
Timeform on Highwaygrey
Highwaygrey - 14:25 Pontefract
Highwaygrey took advantage of a drop in the weights to make a winning return to action over this course and distance last month, and after running as well in defeat at Beverly subsequently, he bagged his second course-and-distance win here with a dominant performance last week, quickening clear to win by five lengths. A chunky rise in the weights is in the offing further down the line so he looks well-in under a penalty here.
Our Man In Havana - 17:35 Wolverhampton
Our Man In Havana had been knocking at the door and turned in his best effort of the season to land the odds at Chepstow earlier this month, though he was well positioned the way things went with his rider's claim proving valuable in a tight finish. He is up 3 lb for that victory and this appears to be a competitive race for the grade, so he could be worth opposing for a yard going through something of a cold spell at present.
Dream With Me - 15:25 Pontefract
3 - Mark Johnston's number of winners in past 10 runnings
Dream With Me boasts an appealing pedigree and has shown signs that he may be starting to live up to his potential, including when a creditable fourth in a Yarmouth handicap on his latest appearance. This is undoubtedly a competitive affair, but the weight-for-age allowance that Dream With Me receives could well tip the balance in his favour for a trainer who knows how to get the job done in this race.
