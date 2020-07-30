To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Pontefract and Wolverhampton on Friday

Racing at Wolverhampton
Timeform provide three bets in the UK on Friday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets at Pontefract and Wolverhampton on Friday...

"...looks well-in under a penalty..."

Timeform on Highwaygrey

Back
Highwaygrey - 14:25 Pontefract

Highwaygrey took advantage of a drop in the weights to make a winning return to action over this course and distance last month, and after running as well in defeat at Beverly subsequently, he bagged his second course-and-distance win here with a dominant performance last week, quickening clear to win by five lengths. A chunky rise in the weights is in the offing further down the line so he looks well-in under a penalty here.

Lay
Our Man In Havana - 17:35 Wolverhampton

Our Man In Havana had been knocking at the door and turned in his best effort of the season to land the odds at Chepstow earlier this month, though he was well positioned the way things went with his rider's claim proving valuable in a tight finish. He is up 3 lb for that victory and this appears to be a competitive race for the grade, so he could be worth opposing for a yard going through something of a cold spell at present.

Smart Stat
Dream With Me - 15:25 Pontefract

3 - Mark Johnston's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Dream With Me boasts an appealing pedigree and has shown signs that he may be starting to live up to his potential, including when a creditable fourth in a Yarmouth handicap on his latest appearance. This is undoubtedly a competitive affair, but the weight-for-age allowance that Dream With Me receives could well tip the balance in his favour for a trainer who knows how to get the job done in this race.

Recommended bets

Back - Highwaygrey - 14:25 Pontefract
Lay - Our Man In Havana - 17:35 Wolverhampton
Smart Stat - Dream With Me - 15:25 Pontefract

Ponte 31st Jul (1m2f Hcap)

Friday 31 July, 2.25pm

Ponte 31st Jul (1m4f Hcap)

Friday 31 July, 3.25pm

Wolv 31st Jul (6f Hcap)

Friday 31 July, 5.35pm

