Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Perth on Sunday
Timeform pick out a Nap, Next Best and each-way selection at Perth.
NAP
Lord Napier was below his best when last seen in the spring, but the handicapper has given him a big chance and he can take advantage. Lord Napier reappears on a 5 lb lower mark than for his latest start over fences and he has also been set stiffer tasks than this in the past. He can make the most of this good opportunity.
NEXT BEST
YCCS Portocervo impressed with how powerfully he travelled when making all to win at Uttoxeter in June and he ran at least as well in defeat at the same course the following month, finding only one too strong. He again had to settle for second at Stratford last month but he pulled well clear of the remainder, arguably producing his best effort yet and highlighting that he is thriving at present. He can be relied upon to give another good account and looks the one to beat on these terms.
EACH-WAY
There's not much for each-way punters at Perth on Sunday as just one race has attracted eight runners and offers three places. That race is the concluding handicap hurdle, in which Sword of Fate appeals as a solid each-way proposition on the back of a couple of decent efforts over fences. Sword of Fate understandably made little impact from 18 lb out of the weights at Cartmel last time but he showed enough to suggest he remains in form. He had been a good second at the same course on his previous start, while he was successful over hurdles at this course earlier in the summer, highlighting his effectiveness in this sphere. He should launch another bold bid.
Smart Stat
YCCS Portocervo - 15:25 Perth
21% - Richard Newland's strike rate in summer
Recommended bets
Perth 5th Sep (3m Nov Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Sunday 5 September, 2.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Minella Trump
|Lord Napier
|Hewick
|Frankies Fire
Perth 5th Sep (2m4f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Sunday 5 September, 3.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Diligent
|Yccs Portocervo
|Oscar Rose
Perth 5th Sep (2m Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Sunday 5 September, 4.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Island Nation
|Mullins Cross
|Speredek
|Sword Of Fate
|Old Jewry
|Go Fox
|Oromo
|Kitty Hall
|Scots Sonnet
|Fowlplay