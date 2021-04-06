Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Tuesday

Alcazan - 17:30 Chelmsford

Alcazan has started at big prices on all four starts to date, but has progressed with each one, and won with a bit in hand when opening her account on handicap debut at Lingfield last time. Admittedly, that was a low-grade affair, and she was well positioned as the race panned out, but there was still plenty to like about her performance and she could do even better still. She arrives on the up and is fancied to follow up.

Madeeh - 18:30 Chelmsford

Madeeh arrives on a roll, having completed a four-timer at Newcastle in grand style 11 days ago, looking a horse right at the top of his game. He left the impression he hasn't finished improving yet, too, doing well to win in the fashion he did given how the race unfolded, coming from last of all off a steady pace. A subsequent 5 lb rise is largely offset by an excellent claimer, while the step up in trip could also unlock further progress. His claims are there for all to see.

Morlaix - 20:00 Chelmsford

Morlaix arrives in top form having won two of his last three starts and remains unexposed at this sort of trip. He overcame the run of the race and proved better than ever when getting up in the dying strides at Wolverhampton last time, looking more straightforward than he had previously, and is the type to go on improving while his fills his big frame.