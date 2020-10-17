To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Catterick on Saturday

Mondain
Timeform pick out three bets from Catterick on Saturday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Catterick on Saturday...

"...he's taken to bounce back and land this race for the second consecutive season..."

Timeform on Count d'Orsay

Cable News - 14:35 Catterick

Cable News showed ability when mid-field in a decent maiden at Newmarket three weeks ago and gets the vote in this lesser contest. Haven Lady did her best work late on when fourth at Newcastle and should be sharper this time, so rates the main threat ahead of She's A Lion, who showed something to work on when third at Kempton last week.

Count d'Orsay - 15:45 Catterick

Count d'Orsay needs to shrug off a lesser effort at Leicester, yet that is certainly not out of the question given his overall profile, and he's taken to bounce back and land this race for the second consecutive season. Muscika was a good winner at York on his latest start and is feared, along with Lord Riddiford who has been given a chance by the handicapper.

Donnelly's Rainbow - 16:50 Catterick

Donnelly's Rainbow is in excellent form and was a touch unlucky not to get up at Musselburgh last time, going like the best horse at the weights, so he gets the narrow vote in an open race. Alnasherat is a big player if taking to the conditions and Dawn Breaking can't be ruled out for all he's up in grade.

Smart Stat

Dynali - 17:25 Catterick

£36.54 - Ian Williams's profit to a £1 level stake with horses being stepped up in trip

Recommended bets

Cable News - 14:35 Catterick
Count d'Orsay - 15:45 Catterick
Donnelly's Rainbow - 16:50 Catterick

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Catt 17th Oct (7f Nov Stks)

Show Hide

Saturday 17 October, 2.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Haven Lady
Shes A Lion
Cable News
Charming Look
Ayr Empress
Speed Of Life
Gangster Girl
Map
Mythical Waters
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Catt 17th Oct (5f Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 17 October, 3.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Count Dorsay
Broken Spear
Lord Riddiford
Muscika
Copper Knight
Rayong
Dark Shot
Justanotherbottle
Teruntum Star
Militia
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Catt 17th Oct (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 17 October, 4.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Three Saints Bay
The Great Heir
Captain Jameson
Dawn Breaking
Shawaamekh
Alnasherat
Erich Bloch
Ey Up Its Mick
Donnellys Rainbow
Asmund
Mogsy
Praxeology
Parys Mountain
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles