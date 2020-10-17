Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Catterick on Saturday

- Trainer: George Scott
Cable News showed ability when mid-field in a decent maiden at Newmarket three weeks ago and gets the vote in this lesser contest. Haven Lady did her best work late on when fourth at Newcastle and should be sharper this time, so rates the main threat ahead of She's A Lion, who showed something to work on when third at Kempton last week.
Count d'Orsay - 15:45 Catterick
Count d'Orsay needs to shrug off a lesser effort at Leicester, yet that is certainly not out of the question given his overall profile, and he's taken to bounce back and land this race for the second consecutive season. Muscika was a good winner at York on his latest start and is feared, along with Lord Riddiford who has been given a chance by the handicapper.
Donnelly's Rainbow - 16:50 Catterick
Donnelly's Rainbow is in excellent form and was a touch unlucky not to get up at Musselburgh last time, going like the best horse at the weights, so he gets the narrow vote in an open race. Alnasherat is a big player if taking to the conditions and Dawn Breaking can't be ruled out for all he's up in grade.
Smart Stat
Dynali - 17:25 Catterick
£36.54 - Ian Williams's profit to a £1 level stake with horses being stepped up in trip
