Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Leopardstown on Saturday

Laughifuwant - 14:25 Leopardstown

Laughifuwant is the form pick having gone down only narrowly in Group 3 company at Tipperary last time, proving better than ever and not losing anything in defeat, so he is taken to make amends here. Surrounding looks the one to give him most to do although in-form Free Solo and the unexposed Irish Admiral are not discounted either.

Ontario - 15:00 Leopardstown

Ontario brings the best form to the table, having finished runner-up in the Royal Lodge, and is worth forgiving his recent below-par second in listed company at Tipperary when turned out quickly, so is well worth chancing in what doesn't look the deepest race for the grade. Masen also wasn't seen to best effect in the National Stakes last time so is fancied to give Aidan O'Brien's colt most to do, although Poetic Flare and Erzindjan are highly respected, too.

Yankee Stadium - 15:35 Leopardstown

It hasn't yet clicked for Yankee Stadium, but his pedigree is an ongoing recommendation, and he couldn't be in better hands. There is surely has a bigger performance in his locker, and is much preferred to Charlie Bassett, who is very likely to give his running, while Vermillion Cliffs, a stablemate of the selection, warrants a look in the betting.