Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Saturday

Her Way - 17:05 Wolverhampton

Her Way has shaped well in maidens while leaving the impression she has been brought along with handicaps in mind, and she should be able to improve up in trip now entering this sphere. Saffie Osborne takes a useful 7 lb off a workable mark and she should take all the beating. Omany Amber had a good run come to a halt here last month but she could bounce back, also.

Wakening - 18:15 Wolverhampton

Wakening made a good impression when winning on her debut last August, and whilst it's slightly concerning she hasn't been seen since, she is in very good hands and should be able to improve now she steps up in trip. She's difficult to oppose in a race lacking depth. Rattling Rosie shaped with promise on debut before disappointing on heavy ground and she may improve to figure.

Golden Rules - 18:45 Wolverhampton

Golden Rules progressed with each run last year, and remains unexposed, so should be able to progress on just his fourth career start. He ended last year in good style when winning comfortably at Chelmsford and should be able to take this on his way to bigger and better things. Rajinksy is a solid staying handicapper and should prove the biggest danger.