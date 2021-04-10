To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Saturday

Wolverhamton
Timeform bring you three to back at Wolverhampton on Saturday evening

Timeform select the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Saturday evening.

"...should be able to improve up in trip now entering this sphere..."

Timeform on Her Way

Her Way - 17:05 Wolverhampton

Her Way has shaped well in maidens while leaving the impression she has been brought along with handicaps in mind, and she should be able to improve up in trip now entering this sphere. Saffie Osborne takes a useful 7 lb off a workable mark and she should take all the beating. Omany Amber had a good run come to a halt here last month but she could bounce back, also.

Wakening - 18:15 Wolverhampton

Wakening made a good impression when winning on her debut last August, and whilst it's slightly concerning she hasn't been seen since, she is in very good hands and should be able to improve now she steps up in trip. She's difficult to oppose in a race lacking depth. Rattling Rosie shaped with promise on debut before disappointing on heavy ground and she may improve to figure.

Golden Rules - 18:45 Wolverhampton

Golden Rules progressed with each run last year, and remains unexposed, so should be able to progress on just his fourth career start. He ended last year in good style when winning comfortably at Chelmsford and should be able to take this on his way to bigger and better things. Rajinksy is a solid staying handicapper and should prove the biggest danger.

Smart Stat

18% - Roger Charlton's strike rate with handicap debutants

Recommended bets

Back Her Way @ 3.02/1 in the 17:05 at Wolverhampton
Back Wakening @ 1.674/6 in the 18:15 at Wolverhampton
Back Golden Rules @ 1.865/6 in the 18:45 at Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton 10th Apr (1m1f Hcap)

Saturday 10 April, 5.05pm

Her Way
Belafonte
Omany Amber
Bobby Kennedy
Blue Beret
Harrier Hawk
Rose Of Lancashire
Rosesathendoftime
Wolverhampton 10th Apr (1m Nov Stks)

Saturday 10 April, 6.15pm

Wakening
Divine Magic
Prioritise
Monjazaat
Gleneaglet
Tamyeez
Nell Quickly
Proud And Free
Wolverhampton 10th Apr (1m6f Hcap)

Saturday 10 April, 6.45pm

Golden Rules
Rajinsky
Ben Lilly
Vindolanda
Sharp Suited
