Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Redcar on Monday

Flat action
Timeform bring you three to back at Redcar on Monday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Redcar on Monday.

"...appeals as the type to go on to better things..."

Timeform on Headingley

Headingley - 13:10 Redcar

Mark Johnston's string has been typically quick off the blocks this season and Headingley should provide the Middleham handler with another winner. Narrowly beaten on debut at Ayr in September, he never saw another rival when subsequently scoring on the all-weather and appeals as the type to go on to better things in due course. Villeurbanne is second choice ahead of newcomer Deny Knowledge.

Intrinsic Bond - 15:25 Redcar

Intrinsic Bond was progressive throughout last season, picking up a course success along the way, and she is very much the type to make a better four-year-old, so a chance is taken on her to make another winning return. The lightly-raced Bomb Proof should have more to offer also, and could pose the main threat.

Royal Guard - 16:30 Redcar

Royal Guard and Speed of Life both bring potential to the table and may be the pair to concentrate on here. The latter caught the eye on return/handicap debut at Wolverhampton and is seriously considered, but Royal Guard shaped well on his reappearance and gets the nod off a fair-looking opening mark. Attaboy Roy will be a threat if able to back up his solid all-weather form back on turf.

Recommended bets

Headingley - 13:10 Redcar 2.0421/20
Intrinsic Bond - 15:25 Redcar 3.39/4
Royal Guard - 16:30 Redcar 5.95/1

