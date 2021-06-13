- Trainer: James M. Barrett, Ireland
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at on Monday 14 June
Timeform pick out the best bets at Gowran Park on Monday.
"...he is taken to open his account..."
Devious Dreamer - 14:55 Gowran Park
Devious Dreamer was just edged out at Leopardstown on Thursday and looks capable of winning off this mark back down in trip. Davitt looks the type to do better in handicaps and is a potential threat, while Faraway Dreams showed improved form when third on her handicap debut at Cork.
Irish Chief - 16:00 Gowran Park
Irish Chief failed to justify short odds at Listowel last week but this longer trip is sure to show him to much better effect and he is taken to open his account. Witham River should build on his Dundalk debut fourth so rates the chief threat, with Tazaral another expected to step forward and in the mix for place purposes too.
Indian Sioux - 17:00 Gowran Park">Indian Sioux - 17:00 Gowran Park
This can go to Indian Sioux, showed improved form when who pulling clear of the remainder when runner-up on her return over course and distance last month, and there should be even more to come from her. Aurora Princess and Dublin Journal are feared most.
Smart Stat
Panama Red - 13:45 Gowran Park
25% - G. M. Lyons's strike rate at GOWRAN PARK since the start of the 2017 season
Recommended bets
Gowran Park 14th Jun (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 14 June, 2.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Faraway Dreams
|Supreme Machine
|Sincerest
|Breagagh
|Devious Dreamer
|Shes Good Company
|Enger
|Forever My Girl
|Davitt
|Dream Katcher
|Retro Flame
Gowran Park 14th Jun (1m1f Mdn)Show Hide
Monday 14 June, 4.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Offiah
|Irish Chief
|Witham River
|Tazaral
|Bamboo Bay
|Parish Delight
|Television
|Rustler
|Sawbuck
|Rockfield Westie
|Wilmer Mcclean
Gowran Park 14th Jun (1m1f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 14 June, 5.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Aurora Princess
|Ottoman Emperor
|Indian Sioux
|Dublin Journal
|Golden Valour
|Protagonist
|Fields Of Dreams
|Casanova