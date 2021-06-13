Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at on Monday 14 June

Devious Dreamer - 14:55 Gowran Park

Devious Dreamer was just edged out at Leopardstown on Thursday and looks capable of winning off this mark back down in trip. Davitt looks the type to do better in handicaps and is a potential threat, while Faraway Dreams showed improved form when third on her handicap debut at Cork.

No. 1 (7) Devious Dreamer (Ire) EXC 4.2 Trainer: James M. Barrett, Ireland

Jockey: L. T. McAteer

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 65

Irish Chief - 16:00 Gowran Park

Irish Chief failed to justify short odds at Listowel last week but this longer trip is sure to show him to much better effect and he is taken to open his account. Witham River should build on his Dundalk debut fourth so rates the chief threat, with Tazaral another expected to step forward and in the mix for place purposes too.

No. 4 (10) Irish Chief (Usa) EXC 1.13 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Seamie Heffernan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Indian Sioux - 17:00 Gowran Park">Indian Sioux - 17:00 Gowran Park

This can go to Indian Sioux, showed improved form when who pulling clear of the remainder when runner-up on her return over course and distance last month, and there should be even more to come from her. Aurora Princess and Dublin Journal are feared most.