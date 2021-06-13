To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at on Monday 14 June

Gowran Park
Gowran Park provides the Irish Flat racing on Monday

Timeform pick out the best bets at Gowran Park on Monday.

"...he is taken to open his account..."

Devious Dreamer - 14:55 Gowran Park

Devious Dreamer was just edged out at Leopardstown on Thursday and looks capable of winning off this mark back down in trip. Davitt looks the type to do better in handicaps and is a potential threat, while Faraway Dreams showed improved form when third on her handicap debut at Cork.

Irish Chief - 16:00 Gowran Park

Irish Chief failed to justify short odds at Listowel last week but this longer trip is sure to show him to much better effect and he is taken to open his account. Witham River should build on his Dundalk debut fourth so rates the chief threat, with Tazaral another expected to step forward and in the mix for place purposes too.

Indian Sioux - 17:00 Gowran Park">Indian Sioux - 17:00 Gowran Park

This can go to Indian Sioux, showed improved form when who pulling clear of the remainder when runner-up on her return over course and distance last month, and there should be even more to come from her. Aurora Princess and Dublin Journal are feared most.

Smart Stat

Panama Red - 13:45 Gowran Park

25% - G. M. Lyons's strike rate at GOWRAN PARK since the start of the 2017 season

Recommended bets

Back Devious Dreamer @ 6.05/1 in the 14:55 at Gowran Park
Back Irish Chief @ 3.02/1 in the 16:00 at Gowran Park
Back Indian Sioux @ 6.05/1 in the 17:00 at Gowran Park">Indian Sioux - 17:00 Gowran Park

Gowran Park 14th Jun (7f Hcap)

Monday 14 June, 2.55pm

Bet slip

Close

Gowran Park 14th Jun (1m1f Mdn)

Monday 14 June, 4.00pm

Gowran Park 14th Jun (1m1f Hcap)

Monday 14 June, 5.00pm

