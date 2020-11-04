Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Nottingham on Wednesday

- Trainer: Paul & Oliver Cole
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Nottingham on Wednesday...
"...it will be disappointing if he doesn't complete a hat-trick..."
Timeform on Main Fact
Gordonstoun - 14:10 Nottingham
A few in with a shout here but Gordonstoun is on an upward curve and proven under the conditions so he is taken to defy a 4 lb rise and follow up his recent course and distance win. He stayed on gamely on that occasion to beat a subsequent winner by a length, and can defy a 4 lb rise in the weights.
David Pipe's useful-hurdler Main Fact has been taking advantage of his much lower Flat mark recently and is almost certainly still ahead of the handicapper. He has won his last two starts with plenty in hand, stretching clear to win by 11 lengths at Catterick last time. Main Fact is 11 lb higher in the weights now, but it will be disappointing if he doesn't complete a hat-trick.
The Bell Conductor - 15:10 Nottingham
The Bell Conductor finished nearer last than first in the Pontefract handicap won by John Kirkup 16 days ago, but he was returning from an absence of almost a year and better is expected here. Phillip Makin's charge has been eased 2 lb and is worth chancing in this trappy-looking contest, with improvement expected on just his second start in a handicap. John Kirkup merits respect in his follow-up bid, but bigger threats may be posed by Lincoln Park.
Smart Stat
Gordonstoun - 14:10 Nottingham
£63.50 - Paul & Oliver Cole's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
Recommended bets
Gordonstoun - 14:10 Nottingham
Main Fact - 14:40 Nottingham
The Bell Conductor - 15:10 Nottingham
