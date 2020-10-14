Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Nottingham on Wednesday

Noon Star - 13:30 Nottingham

Noon Star made plenty of appeal on paper ahead of her debut at Salisbury last month - a Galileo filly out of multiple Group 1 winner Midday - and she duly shaped with plenty of encouragement. She was green all round but was noted doing good work late on, staying on under a hands-and-heels ride to take third in the final 50 yards. She is open to significant improvement, particularly now stepped up in trip, and gets the vote to open her account at the second time of asking.

No. 5 (3) Noon Star (Usa) SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Vulcan - 14:35 Nottingham

Vulcan showed improved form to open his account at Haydock last month, not doing an awful lot once he got to the front but impressing with the way he picked up his rivals, and he followed that up at the same venue last time, quickening to lead over a furlong out and drawing clear to win with seven lengths in hand. He is thriving all of a sudden and looks up to completing the hat-trick.

No. 3 (3) Vulcan (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Harry Dunlop

Jockey: D. E. Hogan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 88

Shepherds Way - 16:20 Nottingham

Shepherds Way looked suited by the return to five furlongs when getting off the mark for the season at Haydock in July, and she followed that up with a good bit to spare over the same course and distance last time, suffering a poor run but still getting there readily. She is still low mileage and a 5 lb rise may not be enough to stop her going in again.