Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Nottingham on Saturday

Artisan Bleu - 17:45 Nottingham

Artisan Bleu has thrived on the all-weather recently, winning back-to-back handicaps at Wolverhampton on her last two starts, scoring with more in hand that the three-quarter length margin suggests. She only has one run on turf to her name, where she came last at this course, but she is an improved performer now, and is worth backing to continue her winning sequence.

Russian Virtue - 18:15 Nottingham

Russian Virtue shaped well in three starts last year and left the impression he has been allotted a lenient mark on his reappearance at Doncaster last month. He did well under the circumstances, ridden patiently but making smooth headway when hampered around a furlong from home. Russian Virtue wasn't beaten that far, and finished with running left, so there is plenty to like about his chances from the same mark.

Atiyah - 18:45 Nottingham

Atiyah looked professional when making a winning reappearance at Wolverhampton 12 days ago, putting her experience to good use, and is open to further improvement, so she gets the nod in a tightly-knit sprint. Peerless was going the right way when last seen, so he's respected on seasonal debut.