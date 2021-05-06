Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Nottingham on Friday

- Trainer: Roger Varian
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Nottingham on Friday.
"There should be plenty of improvement in him now..."
Timeform on Nagano
Nagano made plenty of appeal on pedigree and shaped with plenty of promise in the Wood Ditton at Newmarket last month, doing well to finish as close as he did given how much he needed the experience. He was in the rear following a slow start and was labouring at halfway, but he kept on well in the second half of the race without being given a hard time. There should be plenty of improvement in him now, especially at this trip, and he looks the one to side with.
Bonneval showed much improved form to open her account at the second attempt in a heavy-ground minor event at Redcar on her final start last year and improved further on his first start for seven months at Kempton in March. The winner that day looks potentially smart and Bonneval travelled comfortably through the race before being unable to match the winners finishing kick. There should be more to come from him, especially now handicapping and, while he will stay further in time, an opening mark of 76 looks more than fair.
Professional Widow - 20:00 Nottingham
Professional Widow has finished runner-up on all three of her starts so far, running easily her best race on her return to action behind a well-backed Gosden runner at Newmarket last month. She raced freely enough that day, so the bend at this track should help her settle better, and an opening mark of 80 looks rather lenient. She can deservedly open her account.
Pocket The Profit - 17:00 Nottingham
31% - George Boughey's strike rate in early season
