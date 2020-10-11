- Trainer: Colin Tizzard
- Jockey: Robbie Power
- Age: 6
- Weight: 10st 12lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newton Abbot on Sunday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Newton Abbot on Sunday...
"She brings the best hurdle form to the table and is a most interesting prospect in this sphere."
Timeform on Stormy Ireland
Honest Exchange - 13:45 Newton Abbot
A dual Irish point winner, Honest Exchange showed plenty of ability when third on debut at Exeter in February, making his move early in the straight and keeping on well when denied a clear run approaching the final flight. He is from an excellent jumps family, has the potential for further improvement and looks capable of opening his account at the second time of asking.
Master Tommytucker - 14:45 Newton Abbot
Master Tommytucker has only tasted defeat when failing to complete, winning three of his six races. He opened his chase account at the second attempt at Kempton last November, looking a really good prospect, but ,frustratingly, he failed to follow that up in either the Kauto Star or the Pendil at the same venue, going well when coming down. His jumping is not as bad as his record may suggest, however, and he is clearly very talented, so this appeals as a good opportunity for him to regain the wining thread.
Stormy Ireland - 16:50 Newton Abbot
A runner-up in the Mares' Hurdle at the 2019 Cheltenham Festival, Stormy Ireland proved better than ever for Willie Mullins last season, winning a listed race at Punchestown before claiming Grade 3 contests at Leopardstown and Naas. She had her winning run ended only when again beaten in the Mares' Hurdle on her final appearance for Mullins, and, having since made the switch to Paul Nicholls' yard, she makes plenty of appeal sent straight over fences. She brings the best hurdle form to the table and is a most interesting prospect in this sphere.
Smart Stat
MASTER TOMMYTUCKER - 14:45 Newton Abbot
2 - Paul Nicholls's number of winners in past 5 runnings
29% - Paul Nicholls's strike rate at NEWTON ABBOT since the start of the 2015/16 season
Recommended bets
Honest Exchange - 13:45 Newton Abbot
Master Tommytucker - 14:45 Newton Abbot
Stormy Ireland - 16:50 Newton Abbot
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Newt 11th Oct (2m1f Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Sunday 11 October, 1.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Flic Ou Voyou
|Honest Exchange
|The Mick Preston
|Stormy Flight
|Majestic Merlin
|Grey Felix
|Elios Dor
|Presenting Yeats
|Crossfirehurricane
Newt 11th Oct (2m5f Chs)Show Hide
Sunday 11 October, 2.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Master Tommytucker
|Al Dancer
|Tidal Flow
|Litterale Ci
Newt 11th Oct (2m Nov Chs)Show Hide
Sunday 11 October, 4.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Stormy Ireland
|Highway One O Two
|Eldorado Allen
|Stolen Silver
|Zanza
|Liberty Bella
|Sweet Adare
|Furiously Fast
|Megalodon