Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newton Abbot on Sunday

Honest Exchange - 13:45 Newton Abbot

A dual Irish point winner, Honest Exchange showed plenty of ability when third on debut at Exeter in February, making his move early in the straight and keeping on well when denied a clear run approaching the final flight. He is from an excellent jumps family, has the potential for further improvement and looks capable of opening his account at the second time of asking.

No. 5 Honest Exchange (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Colin Tizzard

Jockey: Robbie Power

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

Master Tommytucker - 14:45 Newton Abbot

Master Tommytucker has only tasted defeat when failing to complete, winning three of his six races. He opened his chase account at the second attempt at Kempton last November, looking a really good prospect, but ,frustratingly, he failed to follow that up in either the Kauto Star or the Pendil at the same venue, going well when coming down. His jumping is not as bad as his record may suggest, however, and he is clearly very talented, so this appeals as a good opportunity for him to regain the wining thread.

No. 3 Master Tommytucker SBK 9/10 EXC 2 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Stormy Ireland - 16:50 Newton Abbot

A runner-up in the Mares' Hurdle at the 2019 Cheltenham Festival, Stormy Ireland proved better than ever for Willie Mullins last season, winning a listed race at Punchestown before claiming Grade 3 contests at Leopardstown and Naas. She had her winning run ended only when again beaten in the Mares' Hurdle on her final appearance for Mullins, and, having since made the switch to Paul Nicholls' yard, she makes plenty of appeal sent straight over fences. She brings the best hurdle form to the table and is a most interesting prospect in this sphere.