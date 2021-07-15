Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newmarket on Friday

Brunnera - 17:40 Newmarket

A case can be made for all of the quartet but preference is for Brunnera, who showed fairly useful form last year, but was much improved on her return to action upped in trip when scoring over course and distance three weeks ago. She was strong in the betting and proved a different proposition in a first-time hood, impressively putting the race to bed without yet looking the finished article. The runner-up has franked the form since and she can follow up from a 10 lb higher mark.

No. 4 (1) Brunnera SBK 7/4 EXC 2.2 Trainer: Hugo Palmer

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 83

Zagato - 18:45 Newmarket

Zagato has shown improved form since being fitted with cheekpieces, narrowly beaten by a useful sort on handicap debut at Doncaster last month and readily landing the odds in a minor event at Thirsk two weeks ago. That wasn't a strong race and he set a clear standard on form, but he still progressed to get his head in front, and he did so in effortless fashion. He now looks extremely well treated back in a handicap and he is the type to go on progression for a while yet.

No. 1 (2) Zagato SBK 11/10 EXC 1.87 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 86

Storm Damage - 19:20 Newmarket

Storm Damage is out of a smart mare and looked a good prospect when making a winning debut at Kempton last month and probably found the test of the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot coming too soon in his development just 17 days later. It is best not to judge him too harshly on that run, and he is fully expected to bounce back having his sights lowered.