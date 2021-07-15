To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newmarket on Friday

Newmarket
Timeform bring you three to back at Newmarket on Friday evening

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Newmarket on Friday evening...

"He now looks extremely well treated back in a handicap..."

Timeform on Zagato

Brunnera - 17:40 Newmarket

A case can be made for all of the quartet but preference is for Brunnera, who showed fairly useful form last year, but was much improved on her return to action upped in trip when scoring over course and distance three weeks ago. She was strong in the betting and proved a different proposition in a first-time hood, impressively putting the race to bed without yet looking the finished article. The runner-up has franked the form since and she can follow up from a 10 lb higher mark.

Zagato - 18:45 Newmarket

Zagato has shown improved form since being fitted with cheekpieces, narrowly beaten by a useful sort on handicap debut at Doncaster last month and readily landing the odds in a minor event at Thirsk two weeks ago. That wasn't a strong race and he set a clear standard on form, but he still progressed to get his head in front, and he did so in effortless fashion. He now looks extremely well treated back in a handicap and he is the type to go on progression for a while yet.

Storm Damage - 19:20 Newmarket

Storm Damage is out of a smart mare and looked a good prospect when making a winning debut at Kempton last month and probably found the test of the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot coming too soon in his development just 17 days later. It is best not to judge him too harshly on that run, and he is fully expected to bounce back having his sights lowered.

Smart Stat

Brunnera - 17:40 Newmarket

23% - James Doyle's strike rate at NEWMARKET (JULY)

Recommended bets

Back Brunnera @ 2.757/4 in the 17:40 at Newmarket
Back Zagato @ 2.01/1 in the 18:45 at Newmarket
Back Storm Damage @ 2.757/4 in the 19:20 at Newmarket

Newmarket 16th Jul (1m2f Hcap)

Friday 16 July, 5.40pm

Brunnera
Renaissance Rose
Portfolio
Anghaam
Newmarket 16th Jul (1m Hcap)

Friday 16 July, 6.45pm

Zagato
Il Bandito
Magical Land
Dickens
Newmarket 16th Jul (1m Nov Stks)

Friday 16 July, 7.20pm

Valiant Prince
Storm Damage
Hydros
Mango Boy
Golden Owl
Lancero
Throne Power
