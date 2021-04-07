To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Wednesday

All-weather racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Newcastle on Wednesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Newcastle on Wednesday evening.

"...only 3 lb higher in the weights than when successful here in February..."

Timeform on Royal Advice

Frankenstella - 17:45 Newcastle

Frankenstella progressed well last season and won three times, including on her last couple of outings. She was especially impressive on her final start of the campaign at York, readily brushing aside some solid handicappers in a race run at a good gallop. She returns off a 6 lb higher mark but still looks well treated and remains open to further improvement. Her pedigree certainly offers hope that there's more to come, being by Frankel out of a very smart mare who was placed in Group 1 company.

Forest Falcon - 18:45 Newcastle

It was hard to put a figure on Forest Falcon's wide-margin success at Yarmouth last season, but he confirmed himself a colt to be positive about when shaping really well on his return to action at Musselburgh on Saturday. He was beaten only by a stablemate, who was similarly unexposed, and also got the run of the race in front. Forest Falcon left the impression he was well handicapped, though, so makes plenty of appeal turned out quickly from the same mark.

Royal Advice - 20:15 Newcastle

Royal Advice wasn't at his best here over seven furlongs last time, but he had previously impressed over this course and distance, winning in the style of a horse with more to offer. He is only 3 lb higher in the weights than when successful here in February, so appeals as being well handicapped, and he is clearly effective under these conditions.

Smart Stat

KING FRANCIS - 17:15 Newcastle
21% - Roger Varian's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Recommended bets

Back Frankenstella @3.613/5 in the 17:45 at Newcastle
Back Forest Falcon @1.9420/21 in the 18:45 at Newcastle
Back Royal Advice @4.216/5 in the 20:15 at Newcastle

