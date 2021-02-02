Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Tuesday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Newcastle
Timeform bring you three to back at Newcastle on Tuesday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Newcastle on Tuesday...

"...looks a big player in a race of this nature..."

Timeform on Manjaam

Okavango Delta - 12:25 Newcastle

Okavango Delta shaped well on his debut in a similar event at this track, finishing third under a patient ride and having to be switched in the closing stages. He again shaped well back at this venue when narrowly denied by a well-backed rival last month. That form sets the standard in this field and he probably doesn't need to improve much further to open his account.

Manjaam - 13:25 Newcastle

This looks a good opportunity for Manjaam, who has won a couple of Flat races over this course and distance, and could have too much speed for some of his rivals in this unique race. He turned in his best effort to date when winning over course and distance last time, racing off the pace and making smooth headway two furlongs from home before quickening clear. He had plenty in hand on that occasion and looks a big player in a race of this nature.

Getariver - 14:25 Newcastle

Getariver has won three times in bumpers and looks the one to be with here despite a below-par effort in a similar event at Lingfield two weeks ago. The switch to this more galloping track should be in her favour and, on the pick of her form in this sphere, she should be hard to beat.


Smart Stat

Mackenberg - 13:55 Newcastle

23% - Brian Hughes's strike rate at NEWCASTLE

NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets

Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.

Recommended bets

Okavango Delta - 12:25 Newcastle
Manjaam - 13:25 Newcastle
Getariver - 14:25 Newcastle

