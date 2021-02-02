Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Tuesday

Okavango Delta - 12:25 Newcastle

Okavango Delta shaped well on his debut in a similar event at this track, finishing third under a patient ride and having to be switched in the closing stages. He again shaped well back at this venue when narrowly denied by a well-backed rival last month. That form sets the standard in this field and he probably doesn't need to improve much further to open his account.

No. 8 Okavango Delta (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Rose Dobbin

Jockey: Conor O'Farrell

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Manjaam - 13:25 Newcastle

This looks a good opportunity for Manjaam, who has won a couple of Flat races over this course and distance, and could have too much speed for some of his rivals in this unique race. He turned in his best effort to date when winning over course and distance last time, racing off the pace and making smooth headway two furlongs from home before quickening clear. He had plenty in hand on that occasion and looks a big player in a race of this nature.

No. 4 Manjaam (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.22 Trainer: David Loughnane

Jockey: Ben Robinson

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Getariver - 14:25 Newcastle

Getariver has won three times in bumpers and looks the one to be with here despite a below-par effort in a similar event at Lingfield two weeks ago. The switch to this more galloping track should be in her favour and, on the pick of her form in this sphere, she should be hard to beat.