Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Tuesday

Great Colaci - 17:45 Newcastle

Great Colaci is a proper course specialist, his last 16 starts all coming at this track, and he was arguably unlucky not to resume winning ways over seven furlongs last week. That was a big return to form, and he had to wait longer than ideal before getting a run, getting a gap all too late inside the final furlong. The return to a mile is no problem given his last three wins have come over course and distance and he has a big chance from the same mark.

No. 8 (12) Great Colaci SBK 5/1 EXC 7.8 Trainer: Gillian Boanas

Jockey: Oliver Stammers

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 71

Streak Lightning - 18:45 Newcastle

Streak Lightning lost his way after winning his first two starts last year, but was strong in the betting on his return at Wolverhampton in December (first run since a gelding and wind operation), shaping much better than the bare result. He left the impression he would tighten up for his first start in five months, and duly proved that the case when winning over course and distance in January. That was his second win from three starts on an artificial surface and he could have even more to offer from a 4 lb higher mark.

No. 1 (6) Streak Lightning (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.35 Trainer: Mark Johnston

Jockey: P. J. McDonald

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 87

Healing Power - 19:15 Newcastle

Healing Power ran a good race on the back of a six-month break at Wolverhampton last month and built on that dropped to this trip when narrowly beaten at Chelmsford last time. He was well backed on that occasion, and proved his effectiveness at sprint trips, beaten only by one who has thrived on the all-weather this winter. The stiffer finish at Newcastle should suit him well and he looks very interesting down in class.