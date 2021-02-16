To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Tuesday

Newcastle
Timeform provide three bets from Newcastle on Tuesday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Newcastle on Tuesday...

"...she is strongly fancied to follow up..."

Timeform on Horn of Plenty

Horn of Plenty - 16:40 Newcastle

Horn of Plenty deservedly got her head back in front at Wolverhampton last time having endured trouble in-running on her two previous starts. There was plenty to like about that success, too, always travelling well in the rear and coming from last to first to beat a solid and consistent rival with a bit in hand. The handicapper has only raised Horn of Plenty 4 lb in the weights and she is strongly fancied to follow up.

Pholas - 17:10 Newcastle

Pholas had been shaping well and defied market weakness to open her account over this course and distance in good style last month, finishing with a flourish from a less-than-ideal position, showing much improved form in the process. She ran creditably under a penalty after three days off at Wolverhampton last time, unlucky not to finish closer from a wide draw, again doing all of her best work at the finish. Pholas remains unexposed, should be suited by the return to this venue, and remains well handicapped.

Spartan Fighter - 19:10 Newcastle

Spartan Fighter looked very promising as a juvenile but didn't progress as expected for Declan Carroll. However, he has found some form of wait for this yard and looks of interest again having won two of his last three starts. He has seemingly been revitalised by the fitting of a visor, showing a terrific attitude to fend off all challengers over course and distance last time. The pace forecast in this race is weak, and Spartan Fighter could be hard to peg back again if getting his own way in front.

Smart Stat

Pholas - 17:10 Newcastle

£12.72 - George Boughey's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Recommended bets

Horn of Plenty - 16:40 Newcastle
Pholas - 17:10 Newcastle
Spartan Fighter - 19:10 Newcastle

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

