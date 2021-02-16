Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Tuesday

- Trainer: Andrew Balding
Timeform identify the three best bets at Newcastle on Tuesday...
"...she is strongly fancied to follow up..."
Timeform on Horn of Plenty
Horn of Plenty - 16:40 Newcastle
Horn of Plenty deservedly got her head back in front at Wolverhampton last time having endured trouble in-running on her two previous starts. There was plenty to like about that success, too, always travelling well in the rear and coming from last to first to beat a solid and consistent rival with a bit in hand. The handicapper has only raised Horn of Plenty 4 lb in the weights and she is strongly fancied to follow up.
Pholas had been shaping well and defied market weakness to open her account over this course and distance in good style last month, finishing with a flourish from a less-than-ideal position, showing much improved form in the process. She ran creditably under a penalty after three days off at Wolverhampton last time, unlucky not to finish closer from a wide draw, again doing all of her best work at the finish. Pholas remains unexposed, should be suited by the return to this venue, and remains well handicapped.
Spartan Fighter - 19:10 Newcastle
Spartan Fighter looked very promising as a juvenile but didn't progress as expected for Declan Carroll. However, he has found some form of wait for this yard and looks of interest again having won two of his last three starts. He has seemingly been revitalised by the fitting of a visor, showing a terrific attitude to fend off all challengers over course and distance last time. The pace forecast in this race is weak, and Spartan Fighter could be hard to peg back again if getting his own way in front.
Smart Stat
Pholas - 17:10 Newcastle
£12.72 - George Boughey's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
Recommended bets
Horn of Plenty - 16:40 Newcastle
Pholas - 17:10 Newcastle
Spartan Fighter - 19:10 Newcastle
