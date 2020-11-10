Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Tuesday

Five Diamonds - 15:20 Newcastle

Having edged down the weights since her handicap debut at the beginning of the season, Five Diamonds showed improved form to regain the winning thread over this course and distance last time, still with plenty to do three furlongs out so potentially value for extra given how much ground she made up late on, weaving her way through and staying on to lead for just hands and heels. The manner of that success makes her of interest again, and she is taken to bring up the double.

No. 10 (2) Five Diamonds SBK 3/1 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Roger Fell

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 64

George Ridsdale - 15:55 Newcastle

George Ridsdale confirmed himself an improved performer this year when racking up a quick-fire double here and at Ayr September, and after coming up slightly short in his bid for the hat-trick, he proved himself better than ever to quickly resume winning ways over this course and distance last month, winning a strongly-run handicap in good style. Another bold showing looks to be on the cards despite an 8 lb rise.

No. 1 (2) George Ridsdale SBK 11/8 EXC 2.56 Trainer: Michael Easterby

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 70

Conservatoire - 17:55 Newcastle

Conservatoire was too green on debut, and though she couldn't improve on that effort at Newmarket subsequently, that race has since proved very warm form for the grade, producing a plethora of next-time-out winners. One of those subsequent winners was Conservatoire, who showed much improved form to open her account at Goodwood last month, looking clearly ahead of her mark as she drew clear in the final furlong. She supplemented that stylish success with a more workmanlike victory at Doncaster last time, showing a good attitude to see off the runner-up. She remains open to improvement and is a big player on her tapeta debut.