To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Tuesday

Racing at Newcastle
Timeform bring you three to back at Newcastle on Tuesday

Timeform provide you with the best three bets at Newcastle on Tuesday...

"...remains open to improvement and is a big player on her tapeta debut."

Timeform on Conservatoire

Five Diamonds - 15:20 Newcastle

Having edged down the weights since her handicap debut at the beginning of the season, Five Diamonds showed improved form to regain the winning thread over this course and distance last time, still with plenty to do three furlongs out so potentially value for extra given how much ground she made up late on, weaving her way through and staying on to lead for just hands and heels. The manner of that success makes her of interest again, and she is taken to bring up the double.

George Ridsdale - 15:55 Newcastle

George Ridsdale confirmed himself an improved performer this year when racking up a quick-fire double here and at Ayr September, and after coming up slightly short in his bid for the hat-trick, he proved himself better than ever to quickly resume winning ways over this course and distance last month, winning a strongly-run handicap in good style. Another bold showing looks to be on the cards despite an 8 lb rise.

Conservatoire - 17:55 Newcastle

Conservatoire was too green on debut, and though she couldn't improve on that effort at Newmarket subsequently, that race has since proved very warm form for the grade, producing a plethora of next-time-out winners. One of those subsequent winners was Conservatoire, who showed much improved form to open her account at Goodwood last month, looking clearly ahead of her mark as she drew clear in the final furlong. She supplemented that stylish success with a more workmanlike victory at Doncaster last time, showing a good attitude to see off the runner-up. She remains open to improvement and is a big player on her tapeta debut.

Smart Stats

CONSERVATOIRE - 17:55 Newcastle
37% - William Haggas's strike rate at NEWCASTLE since the start of the 2016 season
22% - William Haggas's strike rate with horses running in races between 7f and up to 10f
25% - William Haggas's strike rate in winter

Recommended bets

Five Diamonds - 15:20 Newcastle
George Ridsdale - 15:55 Newcastle
Conservatoire - 17:55 Newcastle

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Newc 10th Nov (1m2f Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 10 November, 3.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Sky Power
Courtside
Greengage
Hot Team
Sir Charles Punch
Paddyplex
International Law
Ad Libitum
Zabeel Star
Rail Dancer
Mauricio
Naked Lass
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newc 10th Nov (7f Nursery)

Show Hide

Tuesday 10 November, 5.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Conservatoire
Pockley
Imperial Butterfly
Shanghai Rock
Kentucky Kitten
Sands In Time
Always Dreaming
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles