To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Tuesday

Horses stalls
Timeform bring you three to back at Newcastle on Tuesday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Newcastle on Tuesday...

"...he has a leading chance in first-time blinkers..."

Timeform on Taravara

Taravara - 15:10 Newcastle

Taravara cost 300,000 guineas as a yearling and took a big step forward from his debut form when finishing third over this trip at Lingfield last time. He left the impression he was still learning on the job, outpaced on the home turn and running green early in the straight before doing all of his best work at the finish. That form is working out well, and the stiffer test this course provides will suit, so he has a leading chance in first-time blinkers.

Great Colaci - 15:40 Newcastle

Great Colaci is building a real affinity for this track, recording his sixth win at Newcastle over course and distance last time. He typically travelled well under a patient ride before making good headway two furlongs from home, and stuck to his task well in the final furlong to prevail by half a length. The pace was only steady that day, so he deserves extra credit, and he is strongly fancied to follow up under this valuable claimer who is building a good rapport with Great Colaci back in the saddle.

Marta Boy - 16:45 Newcastle

Marta Boy has showed improved form since entering handicaps fitted with blinkers and switched to the all-weather. He again left the impression he can win races from this mark over seven furlongs at Wolverhampton last time, just not getting home over the longer trip. He has looked all about speed recently, so the drop back in trip will be in his favour, and the form of his latest run is working out well.

Smart Stat

Taravara - 15:10 Newcastle

34% - John Gosden's strike rate at NEWCASTLE since the start of the 2016 season

Recommended bets

Taravara - 15:10 Newcastle
Great Colaci - 15:40 Newcastle
Marta Boy - 16:45 Newcastle

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Newc 1st Dec (1m Mdn Stks)

Show Hide

Tuesday 1 December, 3.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Taravara
Fireworks
Law Of Nature
Oz Legend
Counsel
Alhaajeb
Camelot Tales
Handsome
Cape Horn
Gioia Cieca
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newc 1st Dec (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 1 December, 3.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Great Colaci
Mabre
Vive La Difference
Roundel
Lion Tower
Deolali
Kentuckyconnection
Tefnut
My Boy Lewis
Corndavon Lad
Detachment
Sea Ewe
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newc 1st Dec (6f Nursery)

Show Hide

Tuesday 1 December, 4.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Attaboy Roy
Rohaan
Scarboroughdebut
Marta Boy
Babe Alicious
Dusk Art
Holy Chalice
Maeves Memory
Peely Wally
Day Job
Mythical Waters
Katty D
Able Love
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles