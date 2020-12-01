- Trainer: John Gosden
- Jockey: Robert Havlin
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Tuesday
Timeform provide the three best bets at Newcastle on Tuesday...
"...he has a leading chance in first-time blinkers..."
Timeform on Taravara
Taravara cost 300,000 guineas as a yearling and took a big step forward from his debut form when finishing third over this trip at Lingfield last time. He left the impression he was still learning on the job, outpaced on the home turn and running green early in the straight before doing all of his best work at the finish. That form is working out well, and the stiffer test this course provides will suit, so he has a leading chance in first-time blinkers.
Great Colaci - 15:40 Newcastle
Great Colaci is building a real affinity for this track, recording his sixth win at Newcastle over course and distance last time. He typically travelled well under a patient ride before making good headway two furlongs from home, and stuck to his task well in the final furlong to prevail by half a length. The pace was only steady that day, so he deserves extra credit, and he is strongly fancied to follow up under this valuable claimer who is building a good rapport with Great Colaci back in the saddle.
Marta Boy has showed improved form since entering handicaps fitted with blinkers and switched to the all-weather. He again left the impression he can win races from this mark over seven furlongs at Wolverhampton last time, just not getting home over the longer trip. He has looked all about speed recently, so the drop back in trip will be in his favour, and the form of his latest run is working out well.
Smart Stat
Taravara - 15:10 Newcastle
34% - John Gosden's strike rate at NEWCASTLE since the start of the 2016 season
Recommended bets
Taravara - 15:10 Newcastle
Great Colaci - 15:40 Newcastle
Marta Boy - 16:45 Newcastle
Newc 1st Dec (1m Mdn Stks)Show Hide
Tuesday 1 December, 3.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Taravara
|Fireworks
|Law Of Nature
|Oz Legend
|Counsel
|Alhaajeb
|Camelot Tales
|Handsome
|Cape Horn
|Gioia Cieca
Newc 1st Dec (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 1 December, 3.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Great Colaci
|Mabre
|Vive La Difference
|Roundel
|Lion Tower
|Deolali
|Kentuckyconnection
|Tefnut
|My Boy Lewis
|Corndavon Lad
|Detachment
|Sea Ewe
Newc 1st Dec (6f Nursery)Show Hide
Tuesday 1 December, 4.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Attaboy Roy
|Rohaan
|Scarboroughdebut
|Marta Boy
|Babe Alicious
|Dusk Art
|Holy Chalice
|Maeves Memory
|Peely Wally
|Day Job
|Mythical Waters
|Katty D
|Able Love