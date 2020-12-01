Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Tuesday

Taravara - 15:10 Newcastle

Taravara cost 300,000 guineas as a yearling and took a big step forward from his debut form when finishing third over this trip at Lingfield last time. He left the impression he was still learning on the job, outpaced on the home turn and running green early in the straight before doing all of his best work at the finish. That form is working out well, and the stiffer test this course provides will suit, so he has a leading chance in first-time blinkers.

No. 10 (6) Taravara (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.94 Trainer: John Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Great Colaci - 15:40 Newcastle

Great Colaci is building a real affinity for this track, recording his sixth win at Newcastle over course and distance last time. He typically travelled well under a patient ride before making good headway two furlongs from home, and stuck to his task well in the final furlong to prevail by half a length. The pace was only steady that day, so he deserves extra credit, and he is strongly fancied to follow up under this valuable claimer who is building a good rapport with Great Colaci back in the saddle.

No. 5 (3) Great Colaci SBK 3/1 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Gillian Boanas

Jockey: Oliver Stammers

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 66

Marta Boy - 16:45 Newcastle

Marta Boy has showed improved form since entering handicaps fitted with blinkers and switched to the all-weather. He again left the impression he can win races from this mark over seven furlongs at Wolverhampton last time, just not getting home over the longer trip. He has looked all about speed recently, so the drop back in trip will be in his favour, and the form of his latest run is working out well.