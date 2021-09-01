- Trainer: Michael Bell
- Jockey: Jack Mitchell
- Age: 3
- Weight: 8st 12lbs
- OR: 81
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Thursday
Timeform flag up three horses to back at Newcastle on Thursday.
"...everything points to another big run..."
Timeform on Bonneval
Ace Rothstein - 18:35 Newcastle
Ace Rothstein showed the benefit of a gelding operation when producing a career-best effort on his return from 11 months off at Yarmouth last week and he looks well treated turned out under a 6 lb penalty. He appeared to relish the step up to middle distances, too, stretching right away late on in the style of one a long way ahead of his mark. He is strongly fancied to follow up.
Bonneval deservedly opened his account over course and distance last month after a series of unlucky runs and a subsequent 4 lb rise may not be enough to prevent him following up. He did especially well to win in the style he did, too, having been held up in a steadily-run race and overcoming a pace bias. This track suits him ideally and he has again fared well with the draw, so everything points to another big run.
Billhilly already has two Racing League victories to his name and he could be in for another turned out under a 5 lb penalty. He has enjoyed a cracking campaign and enjoyed his most impressive victory to date at Lingfield last week, overcoming a wide draw to complete a hat-trick in grand style. Provided he is in the same form, he should take plenty of beating.
Smart Stat
Eastern Sheriff - 18:05 Newcastle
21% - Hugo Palmer's strike rate at NEWCASTLE since the start of the 2017 season
Recommended bets
Newcastle 2nd Sep (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 2 September, 6.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Ace Rothstein
|Red October
|Rewired
|Tregony
|Scampi
|Chichester
|Painless Potter
|Oslo
|Highwaygrey
Newcastle 2nd Sep (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 2 September, 7.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Sevenal
|Bonneval
|Draconid
|Smooth Spirit
|Fashion Free
|Sugauli
|Shouldering
|Home Before Dusk
|Lord Neidin
|Fox Premier
|Canoodled
|Delgrey Boy
Newcastle 2nd Sep (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 2 September, 7.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Billhilly
|Foxtrot Sizzler
|Third Kingdom
|Theotherside
|Talbot
|Brains
|Bringitonboris
|Isola Rossa
|Eagle Creek
|Firmament
|Abduction
|Walls Of Kano