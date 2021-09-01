Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Thursday

Ace Rothstein - 18:35 Newcastle

Ace Rothstein showed the benefit of a gelding operation when producing a career-best effort on his return from 11 months off at Yarmouth last week and he looks well treated turned out under a 6 lb penalty. He appeared to relish the step up to middle distances, too, stretching right away late on in the style of one a long way ahead of his mark. He is strongly fancied to follow up.

No. 5 (1) Ace Rothstein (Usa) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Michael Bell

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 81

Bonneval - 19:05 Newcastle

Bonneval deservedly opened his account over course and distance last month after a series of unlucky runs and a subsequent 4 lb rise may not be enough to prevent him following up. He did especially well to win in the style he did, too, having been held up in a steadily-run race and overcoming a pace bias. This track suits him ideally and he has again fared well with the draw, so everything points to another big run.

No. 3 (11) Bonneval SBK 2/1 EXC 4 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 87

Billhilly - 19:35 Newcastle

Billhilly already has two Racing League victories to his name and he could be in for another turned out under a 5 lb penalty. He has enjoyed a cracking campaign and enjoyed his most impressive victory to date at Lingfield last week, overcoming a wide draw to complete a hat-trick in grand style. Provided he is in the same form, he should take plenty of beating.