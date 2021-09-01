To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rhys Williams Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Racecards & Archives

Racing...Only Bettor

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Thursday

Chelmsford
There is some good action at Chelmsford on Thursday evening

Timeform flag up three horses to back at Newcastle on Thursday.

"...everything points to another big run..."

Timeform on Bonneval

Ace Rothstein - 18:35 Newcastle

Ace Rothstein showed the benefit of a gelding operation when producing a career-best effort on his return from 11 months off at Yarmouth last week and he looks well treated turned out under a 6 lb penalty. He appeared to relish the step up to middle distances, too, stretching right away late on in the style of one a long way ahead of his mark. He is strongly fancied to follow up.

Bonneval - 19:05 Newcastle

Bonneval deservedly opened his account over course and distance last month after a series of unlucky runs and a subsequent 4 lb rise may not be enough to prevent him following up. He did especially well to win in the style he did, too, having been held up in a steadily-run race and overcoming a pace bias. This track suits him ideally and he has again fared well with the draw, so everything points to another big run.

Billhilly - 19:35 Newcastle

Billhilly already has two Racing League victories to his name and he could be in for another turned out under a 5 lb penalty. He has enjoyed a cracking campaign and enjoyed his most impressive victory to date at Lingfield last week, overcoming a wide draw to complete a hat-trick in grand style. Provided he is in the same form, he should take plenty of beating.

Smart Stat

Eastern Sheriff - 18:05 Newcastle

21% - Hugo Palmer's strike rate at NEWCASTLE since the start of the 2017 season

Recommended bets

Back Ace Rothstein @ 3.8514/5 in the 18:35 at Newcastle
Back Bonneval @ 3.7511/4 in the 19:05 at Newcastle
Back Billhilly @ 2.35/4 in the 19:35 at Newcastle

Newcastle 2nd Sep (1m2f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 2 September, 6.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ace Rothstein
Red October
Rewired
Tregony
Scampi
Chichester
Painless Potter
Oslo
Highwaygrey
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newcastle 2nd Sep (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 2 September, 7.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Sevenal
Bonneval
Draconid
Smooth Spirit
Fashion Free
Sugauli
Shouldering
Home Before Dusk
Lord Neidin
Fox Premier
Canoodled
Delgrey Boy
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newcastle 2nd Sep (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 2 September, 7.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Billhilly
Foxtrot Sizzler
Third Kingdom
Theotherside
Talbot
Brains
Bringitonboris
Isola Rossa
Eagle Creek
Firmament
Abduction
Walls Of Kano
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips