To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Thursday

All-weather racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Newcastle on Thursday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Newcastle on Thursday evening.

"...should prove up to defying a penalty on her way to bigger and better things..."

Timeform on Baby Alya

Maytal - 17:25 Newcastle

Maytal shaped well amidst greenness when third on her debut at Kempton in November, staying on gradually despite carrying her head awkwardly to be beaten only four and a quarter lengths. That form comfortably sets the standard in this line-up, while the small 'p' attached to her Timeform rating denotes that she is open to plenty of improvement. Therefore, this looks a good opportunty for Maytal to open her account at the second attempt for Sir Michael Stoute, who continues in red-hot form with 10 winners from his last 18 runners.

Rainbow's Gift - 18:55 Newcastle

Rainbow's Gift showed only modest form in three outings as a two-year-old, but he appeals as the type who should have more to offer now making the switch to handicaps. He shaped with promise in a couple of novice events in the autumn, producing his best effort when fourth over this course and distance in September. Gelded during the winter, Rainbow's Gift has certainly shown enough to suggest that an opening BHA mark of 62 won't prove his limit, so he could be worth a small each-way interest at rewarding odds.

Baby Alya - 19:25 Newcastle

Baby Alya looked a good prospect when making a winning debut over this course and distance in September, overcoming unfavourable circumstances to land the spoils with a bit in hand. Baby Alya conceded first run to the favourite, but the way she then quickened late on to assume command and win by a length and a quarter immediately marked her down as above average. She is open to further progress with that run under her belt and should prove up to defying a penalty on her way to bigger and better things.

Smart Stat

RAINBOW'S GIFT - 18:55 Newcastle
£22.50 - Jedd O'Keeffe's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Maytal @1.910/11 in the 17:25 at Newcastle
Back Rainbow's Gift @12.011/1 in the 18:55 at Newcastle
Back Baby Alya @5.69/2 in the 19:25 at Newcastle

Newcastle 15th Apr (1m2f Stks)

Show Hide

Thursday 15 April, 5.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Maytal
Skytree
Belles Lettres
Golden Bugle
Bluenose Belle
Uraib
Cedars Stars
Tropical Cyclone
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newcastle 15th Apr (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 15 April, 6.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Headshot
Esticky End
Fae The Port
Blu Boy
Donizetti
Odd Socks Havana
Rainbows Gift
Tara Iti
Five And Dime
Desert Quest
Mythical Waters
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newcastle 15th Apr (7f Nov Stks)

Show Hide

Thursday 15 April, 7.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Unforgotten
My Swallow
Baby Alya
Isla Kai
Ten In A Row
Profit In Peace
Rita R
Shes No Angel
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles