Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Thursday

Maytal - 17:25 Newcastle

Maytal shaped well amidst greenness when third on her debut at Kempton in November, staying on gradually despite carrying her head awkwardly to be beaten only four and a quarter lengths. That form comfortably sets the standard in this line-up, while the small 'p' attached to her Timeform rating denotes that she is open to plenty of improvement. Therefore, this looks a good opportunty for Maytal to open her account at the second attempt for Sir Michael Stoute, who continues in red-hot form with 10 winners from his last 18 runners.

Rainbow's Gift - 18:55 Newcastle

Rainbow's Gift showed only modest form in three outings as a two-year-old, but he appeals as the type who should have more to offer now making the switch to handicaps. He shaped with promise in a couple of novice events in the autumn, producing his best effort when fourth over this course and distance in September. Gelded during the winter, Rainbow's Gift has certainly shown enough to suggest that an opening BHA mark of 62 won't prove his limit, so he could be worth a small each-way interest at rewarding odds.

Baby Alya - 19:25 Newcastle

Baby Alya looked a good prospect when making a winning debut over this course and distance in September, overcoming unfavourable circumstances to land the spoils with a bit in hand. Baby Alya conceded first run to the favourite, but the way she then quickened late on to assume command and win by a length and a quarter immediately marked her down as above average. She is open to further progress with that run under her belt and should prove up to defying a penalty on her way to bigger and better things.

