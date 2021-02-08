Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Monday

- Trainer: Rebecca Menzies
- Jockey: Nathan Moscrop
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 6lbs
- OR: -
"He is a previous bumper winner and is a likeable, reliable type..."
Timeform on Return Ticket
Travel Lightly - 14:35 Newcastle Travel Lightly failed to fire on both starts on the Flat since joining Rebecca Menzies' yard, but she caused a surprise when belying odds of 20/1 to land the spoils in a jumpers' bumper over this course and distance last time, the application of a first-time visor seemingly revitalising her as she forged clear to win by four and a half lengths. The headgear is retained here and, provided it has a similar effect, a follow up bid could be well and truly on the cards.
Smart Stat
HACKBERRY - 12:25 Newcastle
23% - Brian Hughes's strike rate at NEWCASTLE
43% - Brian Hughes's strike rate on favourites in bumpers
NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets
Recommended bets
Travel Lightly - 14:35 Newcastle
Return Ticket - 16:10 Newcastle
Goobinator - 16:40 Newcastle
