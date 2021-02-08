To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Race to Cheltenham: Get £50 in Free Bets!

Cheltenham Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Racing...Only Bettor

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Monday

Racing at Newcastle
Timeform provide three bets from Newcastle on Monday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Newcastle on Monday...

"He is a previous bumper winner and is a likeable, reliable type..."

Timeform on Return Ticket

Travel Lightly - 14:35 Newcastle Travel Lightly failed to fire on both starts on the Flat since joining Rebecca Menzies' yard, but she caused a surprise when belying odds of 20/1 to land the spoils in a jumpers' bumper over this course and distance last time, the application of a first-time visor seemingly revitalising her as she forged clear to win by four and a half lengths. The headgear is retained here and, provided it has a similar effect, a follow up bid could be well and truly on the cards.

Return Ticket - 16:10 Newcastle Return Ticket has plenty to recommend him in this contest and is difficult to oppose. The talented chaser opened his account over fences at Sedgefield in October before striking again at Musselburgh the following month, producing a career-best performance to comfortably see off his rivals on the latter occasion. He shaped as if still in good form when fourth at the latter venue last time, going second best at the weights until his stamina ran dry over two and a half miles. He is a previous bumper winner and is a likeable, reliable type, not to mention the fact that Rebecca Menzies' yard have a good record in these types of races. Goobinator - 16:40 Newcastle Goobinator showed improved form to land his third win over hurdles at Ayr in October, benefiting from being played later than the runner-up as he got off the mark in handicaps at just the second attempt. He shaped like a non-stayer at Haydock subsequently, but was in the process of running a good race when stumbling and falling soon after the last at Musselburgh last time, sure to have finished a good second had he stayed on his feet. He makes his bumper debut here and given he is a previous winner on the Flat, this could prove a good opportunity for him to regain the winning thread.

Smart Stat

HACKBERRY - 12:25 Newcastle
23% - Brian Hughes's strike rate at NEWCASTLE
43% - Brian Hughes's strike rate on favourites in bumpers

NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets

Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.

Recommended bets

Travel Lightly - 14:35 Newcastle
Return Ticket - 16:10 Newcastle
Goobinator - 16:40 Newcastle

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Newc 8th Feb (2m NHF)

Show Hide

Monday 8 February, 2.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Storm Goddess
Off The Hook
Travel Lightly
Another Theatre
Joie De Vivre
Lets Sway
Red Reminder
Rubytwo
Alright Marlene
Amberose
Pepper Street
Milanvera
Silken Moonlight
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newc 8th Feb (2m NHF)

Show Hide

Monday 8 February, 4.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Return Ticket
Romeo Brown
Gylo
The Steward
Desaray Girl
Lleyton
Pass Rusher
Cryogenics
Hellfire Kode
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newc 8th Feb (2m NHF)

Show Hide

Monday 8 February, 4.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Goobinator
Busy Street
Kayf Adventure
Zamarkhan
Strong Team
Infinite Sun
Raise Your Hand
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles