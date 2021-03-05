To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Friday

Newcastle
Timeform identify the three best bets at Newcastle on Friday...

Dirham Emirati - 17:15 Newcastle

Dirham Emirati has an attractive pedigree and showed plenty of ability on his debut over a mile at Kempton. Given the stamina on the dam's side of his pedigree, he did especially well to finish as close as he did, especially given how green he was. He was held up after breaking slowly from the stalls, but made good headway under pressure around two furlongs out, and was never nearer than at the finish. The significant step up in trip now is bound to bring about improvement and he looks a potentially smart recruit.

Buniann - 18:15 Newcastle

Buniann, who can boast a very good record over course and distance, ran a blinder following a short break when beaten a nose by one who had fallen to an attractive mark and returned to form out of the blue. The pair pulled clear of the rest, and that form looks solid now as the third won next time out. Buniann has been nudged up 2 lb for that effort, but has the ability to rate even higher, especially at this track, and is strongly fancied to go one place better.

Harswell Princess - 18:45 Newcastle

Harswell Princess didn't show anything in three starts for Liam Bailey last season, but was much improved, and nearly caused a shock, when finishing second at 80/1 on her handicap debut/first start for Roger Fell at Southwell last month. She seemed to appreciate the step up to this trip, staying on well in the straight having raced in the rear. Admittedly, that was a weak race, but she is entitled to progress again for this yard, and has to be considered from a 1 lb lower mark.


Smart Stat

Marta Boy - 17:45 Newcastle

£19.00 - David Evans's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first time headgear

Recommended bets

Dirham Emirati – 17:15 Newcastle
Buniann – 18:15 Newcastle
Harswell Princess – 18:45 Newcastle

