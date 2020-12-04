Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Friday

Fair Star - 15:10 Newcastle

Fair Star looked a good prospect when winning novice events on his first couple of outings on the Flat and he showed improved form in defeat when runner-up on his handicap debut at Wolverhampton last month. Fair Star travelled like the best horse at the weights, moving like he was some way ahead of his mark, and he only just failed to get up after finishing with a flourish in a steadily-run affair. He remains unexposed and open to improvement, while the prospect of a strong pace over this shorter trip will suit him.

No. 1 (2) Fair Star (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Brian Ellison

Jockey: Ben Robinson

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 81

Bhaji - 16:15 Newcastle

Julie Camacho hasn't had a two-year-old win on debut since 2002, so it is highly encouraging for Bhaji's future prospects that he shaped so well when third on his first start over this course and distance last month. Bhaji was given a patient ride after diving left leaving the stalls, but he kept on well inside the final furlong and finished with running left, looking the type that would make significant improvement. He can build on that promise and get off the mark here.

No. 1 (6) Bhaji SBK 11/4 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Julie Camacho

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Crantock Bay - 18:45 Newcastle

Crantock Bay hadn't offered much on his first three starts after returning from a long absence, but he stopped the slide when finishing runner-up over this course and distance last month. Crantock Bay, who was wearing a first-time visor, was unlucky not to win last time as he met some trouble over a furlong out but stayed on strongly once in the clear and only just failed to get up. He has gone up 2 lb but still looks fairly treated and can go close again.