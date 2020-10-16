- Trainer: Michael Dods
- Jockey: David Nolan
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 2lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Friday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Newcastle on Friday...
"He sets the standard in this contest and appeals as the one to beat."
Timeform on Blowing Wind
Blowing Wind - 18:00 Newcastle
Blowing Wind ran to a fairly useful level when fifth in listed company at Ripon in August, and though he strictly failed to improve on that form at Chester next time out, he by no means ran a bad race on that occasion, finishing second despite not being seen to best effect. He did improve at Catterick last time, proving himself over seven furlongs as he again found only one too good. He sets the standard in this contest and appeals as the one to beat.
Waitingonanalibi - 18:30 Newcastle
Waitingonanalibi showed improved form on her nursery debut at this venue last month, awarded the race in the stewards' room after being hampered a furlong out, and she was most unlucky not to supplement that win over the same course and distance last week, tanking along when again suffering a poor run, finishing with a flourish and would have been in front a few strides after the line. She did pull nicely clear of the remainder on that occasion and will take all the beating from the same mark.
Nubough has tumbled in the weights this year but has been shaping as though a return to winning ways is imminent in the last month or so, hitting the frame in each of his last three races. He is going well at present, and with William Buick taking over in the saddle, he tops the shortlist.
Smart Stat
NUBOUGH - 19:00 Newcastle
38% - William Buick's strike rate on favourites
Recommended bets
Blowing Wind - 18:00 Newcastle
Waitingonanalibi - 18:30 Newcastle
Nubough - 19:00 Newcastle
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Newc 16th Oct (7f Nov Stks)Show Hide
Friday 16 October, 6.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Blowing Wind
|Henrik
|Camassia
|Kuwaiti Hero
|Rainbows Gift
|Batocchi
|Daemons Heir
|Scota Bess
|Horace Greasley
|Hawk In The Wind
|We Still Believe
Newc 16th Oct (7f Nursery)Show Hide
Friday 16 October, 6.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Mirage Mac
|Round Six
|Waitingonanalibi
|Turandot
|Uss Nimitz
|Giacommo
|Fools Rush In
|Hilarity
|Jianzi
Newc 16th Oct (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 16 October, 7.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|War Whisper
|Nubough
|Ghathanfar
|Etikaal
|Mutanaaseq
|Jungle Speed
|Epeius
|Excel And Succeed
|Fair Alibi
|Star Prize
|Barbarella
|Gullane One
|Reely Bonnie