Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Friday

Racing at Newcastle
Timeform pick out three bets at Newcastle on Friday evening

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Newcastle on Friday...

"He sets the standard in this contest and appeals as the one to beat."

Timeform on Blowing Wind

Blowing Wind - 18:00 Newcastle

Blowing Wind ran to a fairly useful level when fifth in listed company at Ripon in August, and though he strictly failed to improve on that form at Chester next time out, he by no means ran a bad race on that occasion, finishing second despite not being seen to best effect. He did improve at Catterick last time, proving himself over seven furlongs as he again found only one too good. He sets the standard in this contest and appeals as the one to beat.

Waitingonanalibi - 18:30 Newcastle

Waitingonanalibi showed improved form on her nursery debut at this venue last month, awarded the race in the stewards' room after being hampered a furlong out, and she was most unlucky not to supplement that win over the same course and distance last week, tanking along when again suffering a poor run, finishing with a flourish and would have been in front a few strides after the line. She did pull nicely clear of the remainder on that occasion and will take all the beating from the same mark.

Nubough - 19:00 Newcastle

Nubough has tumbled in the weights this year but has been shaping as though a return to winning ways is imminent in the last month or so, hitting the frame in each of his last three races. He is going well at present, and with William Buick taking over in the saddle, he tops the shortlist.

Smart Stat

NUBOUGH - 19:00 Newcastle
38% - William Buick's strike rate on favourites

Recommended bets

Blowing Wind - 18:00 Newcastle
Waitingonanalibi - 18:30 Newcastle
Nubough - 19:00 Newcastle

Newc 16th Oct (7f Nov Stks)

Friday 16 October, 6.00pm

Blowing Wind
Henrik
Camassia
Kuwaiti Hero
Rainbows Gift
Batocchi
Daemons Heir
Scota Bess
Horace Greasley
Hawk In The Wind
We Still Believe
Newc 16th Oct (7f Nursery)

Friday 16 October, 6.30pm

Mirage Mac
Round Six
Waitingonanalibi
Turandot
Uss Nimitz
Giacommo
Fools Rush In
Hilarity
Jianzi
Newc 16th Oct (6f Hcap)

Friday 16 October, 7.00pm

War Whisper
Nubough
Ghathanfar
Etikaal
Mutanaaseq
Jungle Speed
Epeius
Excel And Succeed
Fair Alibi
Star Prize
Barbarella
Gullane One
Reely Bonnie
