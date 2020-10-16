Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Friday

Blowing Wind - 18:00 Newcastle

Blowing Wind ran to a fairly useful level when fifth in listed company at Ripon in August, and though he strictly failed to improve on that form at Chester next time out, he by no means ran a bad race on that occasion, finishing second despite not being seen to best effect. He did improve at Catterick last time, proving himself over seven furlongs as he again found only one too good. He sets the standard in this contest and appeals as the one to beat.

No. 3 (5) Blowing Wind (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.38 Trainer: Michael Dods

Jockey: David Nolan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Waitingonanalibi - 18:30 Newcastle

Waitingonanalibi showed improved form on her nursery debut at this venue last month, awarded the race in the stewards' room after being hampered a furlong out, and she was most unlucky not to supplement that win over the same course and distance last week, tanking along when again suffering a poor run, finishing with a flourish and would have been in front a few strides after the line. She did pull nicely clear of the remainder on that occasion and will take all the beating from the same mark.

No. 10 (7) Waitingonanalibi (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Kieran O'Neill

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 1lbs

OR: 59

Nubough - 19:00 Newcastle

Nubough has tumbled in the weights this year but has been shaping as though a return to winning ways is imminent in the last month or so, hitting the frame in each of his last three races. He is going well at present, and with William Buick taking over in the saddle, he tops the shortlist.